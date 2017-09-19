|
Harold Rigby Jnr wrote:
Higson officially warned about his poor time keeping, then went out on the lash Friday, bunked off training the day before Widnes.
"out on the lash" sounds like he stumbled home at 4am with the remnants of a kebab all over his shirt, smashing a bus shelter on the way. Everyone releases pressure in their own way don't they? Clare played against Widnes which is what the coaching team obviously wanted, to get him back on the field ASAP. Was there a place for Higson anyway?
Harold Rigby Jnr wrote:
Hampshire losing the plot and descending in to a foul mouthed tirade at his coach and telling him, (understatement) he is not playing where he was selected to play for Leigh, following a detailed analysis of where Jukes felt his best position was for us, deeming himself unavailable for Leigh team selection.
Reading between the lines, it sounds like the job description Hampshire signed up for doesn't match the role given. Only conjecture based on the comments.
Harold Rigby Jnr wrote:
Well paid Super League sportsmen indeed.
Whatever it is, it ain't enough.
Harold Rigby Jnr wrote:
So what would you do when faced with the above, given where we now find ourselves ? I am intrigued.
Whatever it takes to ensure the club's SL survival. Looks like the cracks are starting to appear as the pressure builds. Causation at work.
Harold Rigby Jnr wrote:
If I was warned about my timekeeping, entered in to a full foul mouthed tirade against my boss, refusing to do what I was paid to do, and bunked off full days work what do you think would have happened to me in my environment ?
So come on, tell me how you would deal with it ??
An observation in the tech industry, is that smarter businesses finally understand we're dealing with people, not robots, and as the saying goes "there's nowt so queer as folk". Everyone seems to handle pressure differently and the best leaders work with that, not fire it. Simply an observation.
If you win the lottery tonight HRJ, when you acquire the club, I'll hazard a guess that neither Higson nor Hampshire will be the first out of the door. "Thanks for your efforts coach" Disclaimer:
Thoughts only, not criticism, nor judgement and only for the interests of a public forum to get some talking points. If any of the above comments evoke an emotional response in any way, I hereby relinquish any responsibility for that.
Tue Sep 19, 2017 3:41 pm
The only thing I will add here is I would have loved a job on your watch pal
Tue Sep 19, 2017 4:57 pm
In the 90's I worked for a father and son who came from the pit and set up a car workshop with their redundancy money. The dad was a really nice guy, but the son was a complete crackpot when stressed, Jekyll and Hide personified. After many a bollocking for reasons unestablished, I got fired for sweeping and cleaning the place when we got a respite from customers. And when I left the lad I trained up had his head smashed on a vice for some unknown reason. He took the guy to court and kicked his ass. You learn a lot from such experiences. How I miss those crazy times.
Wed Sep 20, 2017 8:01 am
No higham again this week don't think he injured though?
Wed Sep 20, 2017 8:32 am
Montyburns wrote:
No higham again this week don't think he injured though?
Recovering from illness, and had his first run out last weekend, I believe. Pretty vital that he's ready for the MPG.
Wed Sep 20, 2017 9:01 am
Alan wrote:
Recovering from illness, and had his first run out last weekend, I believe. Pretty vital that he's ready for the MPG.
The MPG is like the World Cup Final for Leigh, it's muck and bullets,and Tin hats, I'm sure Derek and the Coaching Staff will have the boys fired up 100%,every dog has its day, hopefully it will be our day to Bark Loud a week on Saturday.
Wed Sep 20, 2017 11:07 am
Alan wrote:
Recovering from illness, and had his first run out last weekend, I believe. Pretty vital that he's ready for the MPG.
He made himself available for the game
Wed Sep 20, 2017 11:12 am
Montyburns wrote:
[*]He made himself available for the game
Still need him more for the following game. And he plays the one position where we have adequate cover.
Wed Sep 20, 2017 11:38 am
Montyburns wrote:
[*]He made himself available for the game
Too big a risk if he's not 100%. He will want to play, but maybe our extensive coaching and medical staff think not. From what I hear, it was a pretty nasty illness.
Fri Sep 22, 2017 6:50 pm
anyone got an update on why mcnally is missing from the starting line up against London? Hopefully just a rest but seems a strange one as he's been great at FB for a good number of games now.
