Harold Rigby Jnr wrote: Higson officially warned about his poor time keeping, then went out on the lash Friday, bunked off training the day before Widnes.

Harold Rigby Jnr wrote: Hampshire losing the plot and descending in to a foul mouthed tirade at his coach and telling him, (understatement) he is not playing where he was selected to play for Leigh, following a detailed analysis of where Jukes felt his best position was for us, deeming himself unavailable for Leigh team selection.

Harold Rigby Jnr wrote: Well paid Super League sportsmen indeed.

Harold Rigby Jnr wrote: So what would you do when faced with the above, given where we now find ourselves ? I am intrigued.

Harold Rigby Jnr wrote: If I was warned about my timekeeping, entered in to a full foul mouthed tirade against my boss, refusing to do what I was paid to do, and bunked off full days work what do you think would have happened to me in my environment ?



So come on, tell me how you would deal with it ??

Disclaimer:

"out on the lash" sounds like he stumbled home at 4am with the remnants of a kebab all over his shirt, smashing a bus shelter on the way. Everyone releases pressure in their own way don't they? Clare played against Widnes which is what the coaching team obviously wanted, to get him back on the field ASAP. Was there a place for Higson anyway?Reading between the lines, it sounds like the job description Hampshire signed up for doesn't match the role given. Only conjecture based on the comments.Whatever it is, it ain't enough.Whatever it takes to ensure the club's SL survival. Looks like the cracks are starting to appear as the pressure builds. Causation at work.An observation in the tech industry, is that smarter businesses finally understand we're dealing with people, not robots, and as the saying goes "there's nowt so queer as folk". Everyone seems to handle pressure differently and the best leaders work with that, not fire it. Simply an observation.If you win the lottery tonight HRJ, when you acquire the club, I'll hazard a guess that neither Higson nor Hampshire will be the first out of the door. "Thanks for your efforts coach"Thoughts only, not criticism, nor judgement and only for the interests of a public forum to get some talking points. If any of the above comments evoke an emotional response in any way, I hereby relinquish any responsibility for that.