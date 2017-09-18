rugbyballs wrote: Any idea how long he was suspended for? We desperately need him and Hampshire! What a shambles.

Too right! Similar to a clueless boss in a commercial environment, "Go home and think about what you did wrong". Suited to 80/90's industry may be, but a modern-day Super League sporting environment?Let's reframe it to get some talking points. What is the new Head of Rugby and Coaching team communicating to the players, that give them the response they are getting? Hampshire telling Jukes how to coach, Higson missing training, Ridyard coming to training eating a 12" or whatever he supposedly did "wrong", Hopkins? etc, x 7.It's actually quite laughable.