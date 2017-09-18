WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Injuries

Post Mon Sep 18, 2017 11:00 am
charlie caroli
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 7:34 am
Posts: 11624
Location: blackpool tower circus
rugbyballs wrote:
We are really struggling but must hope London play weakened side or can't be arsed!

The London game doesn't really matter, it's the MPG that counts and we are deffo in than, depends on the Cats v Widnes result for who and where we play.
Post Mon Sep 18, 2017 11:02 am
Harold Rigby Jnr
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri May 04, 2012 4:45 pm
Posts: 1746
Location: In't Tap Room
charlie caroli wrote:
Apparently Langi was stretchered off as a precautionary measure,he is looking to back for the MPG.


Well that is good news then Charlie. It didn't look precautionary when he left LSV on crutches.
Post Mon Sep 18, 2017 12:15 pm
Markski55
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Apr 10, 2013 9:05 pm
Posts: 132
NJ said at the beginning of the qualifiers that we would need all of the squad and they all had the ability to do a job. Injury list is alarming but time for Rocky et al to step and win the game on Friday.
Post Mon Sep 18, 2017 1:00 pm
Brian Wood
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Sep 07, 2009 4:08 pm
Posts: 122
charlie caroli wrote:
The London game doesn't really matter, it's the MPG that counts and we are deffo in than, depends on the Cats v Widnes result for who and where we play.

The London game does matter. If we win we might be at home in the MPG. Lose and we are definitely away either in the South of France or on a plastic pitch!
Post Mon Sep 18, 2017 1:16 pm
LeythIg
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Feb 16, 2005 12:09 pm
Posts: 1850
Location: Landan
Brian Wood wrote:
The London game does matter. If we win we might be at home in the MPG. Lose and we are definitely away either in the South of France or on a plastic pitch!


Might be better off away, in front of someone else's nervous fans!
Post Mon Sep 18, 2017 1:18 pm
Markski55
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Apr 10, 2013 9:05 pm
Posts: 132
LeythIg wrote:
Might be better off away, in front of someone else's nervous fans!


Not in France or on the terrible plastic pitch at Widnes.
Post Mon Sep 18, 2017 1:33 pm
LeythIg
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Feb 16, 2005 12:09 pm
Posts: 1850
Location: Landan
Markski55 wrote:
Not in France or on the terrible plastic pitch at Widnes.


We've won in France once and were 90 seconds from winning our league game there. They beat us fairly comfortably at LSV. Widnes have beat us comfortably both home and away.

Not seen anything in these 8s to suggest that home "advantage" would lead to anything other than a performance gripped with anxiety, like the Hull KR game.
Post Mon Sep 18, 2017 2:16 pm
tiptop
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Jun 11, 2009 9:29 am
Posts: 669
thought feallen was an actor on Coronation Street?
Post Mon Sep 18, 2017 3:59 pm
Leythersteve
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Jul 20, 2015 3:22 pm
Posts: 358
Going to have to be squeaky clean on Friday. Can't afford any charges from the bent RFL to give the French more of a advantage if we do play them
Post Mon Sep 18, 2017 5:20 pm
Centurino
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Fri Jan 29, 2016 10:44 am
Posts: 136
rugbyballs wrote:
Any idea how long he was suspended for? We desperately need him and Hampshire! What a shambles.


Too right! Similar to a clueless boss in a commercial environment, "Go home and think about what you did wrong". Suited to 80/90's industry may be, but a modern-day Super League sporting environment?

Let's reframe it to get some talking points. What is the new Head of Rugby and Coaching team communicating to the players, that give them the response they are getting? Hampshire telling Jukes how to coach, Higson missing training, Ridyard coming to training eating a 12" or whatever he supposedly did "wrong", Hopkins? etc, x 7.

It's actually quite laughable.
