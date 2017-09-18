WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Injuries

Injuries
Post Mon Sep 18, 2017 9:13 am
Montyburns Eddie Hemmings's Wig
I hear langi brown crooks all out for the season and maybe Patterson just what we needed coming upto million pound game looks like the lads who feallen out with jukes best kiss and make up so we have a squad
Re: Injuries
Post Mon Sep 18, 2017 9:19 am
Markypants Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Heard it where ?
Re: Injuries
Post Mon Sep 18, 2017 9:27 am
Harold Rigby Jnr User avatar
Brown is definitely out for the year, broken foot.

Awaiting full extent of Langi and Paterson injuries but not looking good.
Re: Injuries
Post Mon Sep 18, 2017 9:30 am
Harold Rigby Jnr User avatar
Montyburns wrote:
coming upto million pound game looks like the lads who feallen out with jukes best kiss and make up so we have a squad


Adam Higson was immediately suspended by Kieran Cunningham for missing full training, the day before a key game and rightly so.

That one therefore is nowt do with Neil Jukes.
Re: Injuries
Post Mon Sep 18, 2017 9:44 am
LeythIg Free-scoring winger
Well if they are all injured, that leaves Fleming as the only centre without even anyone you'd think could slot in from another position.

KC will have to make sure some of the out of favour players are willing to come back and put a shift in, because at the moment, it seems we are missing Hampshire, Higson, Hopkins for internal disciplinary reasons, as well as missing Hock, Acton, Crooks, Paterson, Langi, Higham(?), Brown, Mortimer. Given we also sent Ridyard out and not sure why Vea and Dawson were missing last week, that's a stronger team than what we will field in the mpg!
Re: Injuries
Post Mon Sep 18, 2017 9:46 am
rugbyballs User avatar
Harold Rigby Jnr wrote:
Adam Higson was immediately suspended by Kieran Cunningham for missing full training, the day before a key game and rightly so.

That one therefore is nowt do with Neil Jukes.


Any idea how long he was suspended for? We desperately need him and Hampshire! What a shambles.
Re: Injuries
Post Mon Sep 18, 2017 10:16 am
Harold Rigby Jnr User avatar
rugbyballs wrote:
Any idea how long he was suspended for? We desperately need him and Hampshire! What a shambles.


Sorry I do not, but I believe Higson is still suspended on Keiran Cunningham orders of today , but is due back. Hampshire is back in the fold.
Re: Injuries
Post Mon Sep 18, 2017 10:32 am
Harold Rigby Jnr User avatar
LeythIg wrote:
Not sure why Vea and Dawson were missing last week!


Simple answer , because you can only field 17 players.

Both are in contention for selection.

