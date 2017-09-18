Well if they are all injured, that leaves Fleming as the only centre without even anyone you'd think could slot in from another position.



KC will have to make sure some of the out of favour players are willing to come back and put a shift in, because at the moment, it seems we are missing Hampshire, Higson, Hopkins for internal disciplinary reasons, as well as missing Hock, Acton, Crooks, Paterson, Langi, Higham(?), Brown, Mortimer. Given we also sent Ridyard out and not sure why Vea and Dawson were missing last week, that's a stronger team than what we will field in the mpg!