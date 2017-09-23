WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Classy Cas away next

Re: Classy Cas away next
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 1:15 pm
Mrs Barista
BESTY wrote:
I had to laugh when he asked 'can we not go to the video referee for a forward pass' how desperate, lol. They showed it from the side view and he said 'this will show us' and the pass looked backwards and he never said another word ,lol. :CRAZY:

Crying on the inside. :lol:
Re: Classy Cas away next
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 3:02 pm
Mr. Zucchini Head
BESTY wrote:
I had to laugh when he asked 'can we not go to the video referee for a forward pass' how desperate, lol. They showed it from the side view and he said 'this will show us' and the pass looked backwards and he never said another word ,lol. :CRAZY:


Tbf to Clarke, he often asks obvious questions that he knows the answer to for the benefit of new viewers. He clearly knows that you can't go to the screen for the forward pass. In union you can, so it's worth clarifying the rule for the uninitiated. It was one of those where on a couple of angles there was a question mark, but that side on view was conclusive.
Re: Classy Cas away next
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 10:16 pm
Tarquin Fuego
Clarke said more than once he expected a Hull Cas GF
I have lost interest
Re: Classy Cas away next
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 9:42 am
Davc1h

Congratulations Hull on a very professional performance.

As a Cas fan, very disappointed with the squad selection but hopefully Powell has a plan.

Thought Watts was immense, surely a shoe in for England selection.

Best of luck at Headingley.
Re: Classy Cas away next
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 11:30 am
Karen
knockersbumpMKII wrote:
Ignore it is what the mods and others tell you, it was caught out several times being ultra negative writing the team off as early as 20minutes into a game (and yet criticised others for same), no faith in the team or coach. However the attention seeking troll writes it virtually every week when we were under the cosh/bit of pressure. However it's supposedly to get a rise/bait from other posters to respond, this even admitted by the mods but they fail to curb such.

Being pessimistic / overly cautious is not against the AUP. I tell you not to bite because it winds you, and only you, up so much!
Re: Classy Cas away next
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 11:32 am
DGM
Karen wrote:
Being pessimistic / overly cautious is not against the AUP. I tell you not to bite because it winds you, and only you, up so much!


Criticising the moderation process is against the AUP though int it? :lol: :READING: :READING:
Re: Classy Cas away next
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 11:39 am
Karen
DGM wrote:
Criticising the moderation process is against the AUP though int it? :lol: :READING: :READING:

Indeed it is, good job I'm thick skinned and can take it!
Re: Classy Cas away next
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 11:41 am
Karen
hull2524 wrote:
Who was the touch judge?

It was Tony Martin. He's been a touch judge for years and usually the fittest in the pre season training sessions. Missing that 40/20 could've been costly though as they went on to score from it...admittedly helped by a penalty.
Re: Classy Cas away next
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 12:22 pm
Chris28
Karen wrote:
It was Tony Martin. He's been a touch judge for years and usually the fittest in the pre season training sessions. Missing that 40/20 could've been costly though as they went on to score from it...admittedly helped by a penalty.


He looks like the third Chuckle Brother
