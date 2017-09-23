|
BESTY wrote:
I had to laugh when he asked 'can we not go to the video referee for a forward pass' how desperate, lol. They showed it from the side view and he said 'this will show us' and the pass looked backwards and he never said another word ,lol.
Crying on the inside.
Sat Sep 23, 2017 3:02 pm
BESTY wrote:
I had to laugh when he asked 'can we not go to the video referee for a forward pass' how desperate, lol. They showed it from the side view and he said 'this will show us' and the pass looked backwards and he never said another word ,lol.
Tbf to Clarke, he often asks obvious questions that he knows the answer to for the benefit of new viewers. He clearly knows that you can't go to the screen for the forward pass. In union you can, so it's worth clarifying the rule for the uninitiated. It was one of those where on a couple of angles there was a question mark, but that side on view was conclusive.
Sat Sep 23, 2017 10:16 pm
Clarke said more than once he expected a Hull Cas GF
I have lost interest
Mon Sep 25, 2017 9:42 am
Congratulations Hull on a very professional performance.
As a Cas fan, very disappointed with the squad selection but hopefully Powell has a plan.
Thought Watts was immense, surely a shoe in for England selection.
Best of luck at Headingley.
Mon Sep 25, 2017 11:30 am
knockersbumpMKII wrote:
Ignore it is what the mods and others tell you, it was caught out several times being ultra negative writing the team off as early as 20minutes into a game (and yet criticised others for same), no faith in the team or coach. However the attention seeking troll writes it virtually every week when we were under the cosh/bit of pressure. However it's supposedly to get a rise/bait from other posters to respond, this even admitted by the mods but they fail to curb such.
Being pessimistic / overly cautious is not against the AUP. I tell you not to bite because it winds you, and only you, up so much!
Mon Sep 25, 2017 11:32 am
Karen wrote:
Being pessimistic / overly cautious is not against the AUP. I tell you not to bite because it winds you, and only you, up so much!
Criticising the moderation process is against the AUP though int it?
Mon Sep 25, 2017 11:39 am
Indeed it is, good job I'm thick skinned and can take it!
Mon Sep 25, 2017 11:41 am
hull2524 wrote:
Who was the touch judge?
It was Tony Martin. He's been a touch judge for years and usually the fittest in the pre season training sessions. Missing that 40/20 could've been costly though as they went on to score from it...admittedly helped by a penalty.
Mon Sep 25, 2017 12:22 pm
Karen wrote:
It was Tony Martin. He's been a touch judge for years and usually the fittest in the pre season training sessions. Missing that 40/20 could've been costly though as they went on to score from it...admittedly helped by a penalty.
He looks like the third Chuckle Brother
