Congratulations Hull on a very professional performance.
As a Cas fan, very disappointed with the squad selection but hopefully Powell has a plan.
Thought Watts was immense, surely a shoe in for England selection.
Best of luck at Headingley.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Bing [Bot], Bombed Out, Dave K., DGM, Ellam, Erik the not red, fosdyke99, jimmys sidestep, Karen, Large Paws, lummy, mosher, oooh Gravy!, swissfan, The FC Aces and 280 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,637,331
|2,307
|76,243
|4,491
|SET
|