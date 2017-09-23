WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Classy Cas away next

Re: Classy Cas away next
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 1:15 pm
BESTY wrote:
I had to laugh when he asked 'can we not go to the video referee for a forward pass' how desperate, lol. They showed it from the side view and he said 'this will show us' and the pass looked backwards and he never said another word ,lol. :CRAZY:

Crying on the inside. :lol:
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 3:02 pm
BESTY wrote:
I had to laugh when he asked 'can we not go to the video referee for a forward pass' how desperate, lol. They showed it from the side view and he said 'this will show us' and the pass looked backwards and he never said another word ,lol. :CRAZY:


Tbf to Clarke, he often asks obvious questions that he knows the answer to for the benefit of new viewers. He clearly knows that you can't go to the screen for the forward pass. In union you can, so it's worth clarifying the rule for the uninitiated. It was one of those where on a couple of angles there was a question mark, but that side on view was conclusive.
