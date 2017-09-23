WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Classy Cas away next

Board index Super League - Super 8s Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Classy Cas away next

Post a reply
Re: Classy Cas away next
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 7:56 am
Homenaway User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Mar 21, 2017 12:21 pm
Posts: 32
Location: Kick'n'clap country!
Great credit to all the players last night, but Ellis was like a man possessed in both his spells - particularly when he came on in the second half. For me Ellis, Watts and Taylor completed changed the balance of momentum in that second half. When Cas scored their two tries to pull it back to 12 points difference we started to look a bit flat, but the three above swung the game back in our favour. I would say the intensity and intent last night was as good, if not better, than Wembley.

Roll on next Friday!
"If the human brain were so simple that we could understand it, we would be so simple that we couldn't." - Emerson M. Pugh
Re: Classy Cas away next
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 8:04 am
BESTY Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Feb 01, 2004 11:40 am
Posts: 2449
Homenaway wrote:
Great credit to all the players last night, but Ellis was like a man possessed in both his spells - particularly when he came on in the second half. For me Ellis, Watts and Taylor completed changed the balance of momentum in that second half. When Cas scored their two tries to pull it back to 12 points difference we started to look a bit flat, but the three above swung the game back in our favour. I would say the intensity and intent last night was as good, if not better, than Wembley.

Roll on next Friday!


I think one thing we can guarantee is that Ellis won't be leaving anything in the tank over the remaining games. :BOW:
easty wrote"If you want to watch the best R.L players in the country then at the moment you'll be choosing Leeds or Hull F.C. If you want to watch your R.L in one of the best stadiums in the country you'll be again wanting Hull F.C."
Re: Classy Cas away next
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 8:09 am
BESTY Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Feb 01, 2004 11:40 am
Posts: 2449
Mrs Barista wrote:
Who knows where Walmsley might end up for 2019? :wink:


He's the one players in super league i'd love us to sign.
easty wrote"If you want to watch the best R.L players in the country then at the moment you'll be choosing Leeds or Hull F.C. If you want to watch your R.L in one of the best stadiums in the country you'll be again wanting Hull F.C."
Re: Classy Cas away next
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 9:21 am
UllFC User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 27, 2004 1:41 pm
Posts: 14907
Got to hope and pray for a decent ref appointment. But I fear having had Bentham and Thaler we are due a Childs or Hicks :(
Re: Classy Cas away next
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 9:38 am
Tinkerman23 Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Jan 20, 2010 9:37 pm
Posts: 1747
Watts as to be the best prop in the comp, amazes me how little recognition he gets from SKY team, the same team that cream over mcshane every time we play them, which is strange when we've dominated them 3 times this year and one very close game . Houghton always as the better of Mcshane, yet its Mcshane MUST get an england call up!
Re: Classy Cas away next
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 9:43 am
UllFC User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 27, 2004 1:41 pm
Posts: 14907
Tinkerman23 wrote:
Watts as to be the best prop in the comp, amazes me how little recognition he gets from SKY team, the same team that cream over mcshane every time we play them, which is strange when we've dominated them 3 times this year and one very close game . Houghton always as the better of Mcshane, yet its Mcshane MUST get an england call up!


For ages I've thought Watts makes too many errors to play for England...however I've changed my mind and think he should go down under now as he offers something different. He runs different lines and has a surprising turn of pace for someone his size. We won't beat the Aussies by trying to emulate their grind it out Rugby so need to take some players with X-Factor.
Re: Classy Cas away next
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 9:49 am
Tinkerman23 Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Jan 20, 2010 9:37 pm
Posts: 1747
UllFC wrote:
For ages I've thought Watts makes too many errors to play for England...however I've changed my mind and think he should go down under now as he offers something different. He runs different lines and has a surprising turn of pace for someone his size. We won't beat the Aussies by trying to emulate their grind it out Rugby so need to take some players with X-Factor.

Agree with that, I'd take Snyed and Houghton to , for Snyeds kicking game and dannys work rate around the ruck, exactly what you need against the aussies
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: airliebird,runninglate!, ant1, bellyboy, BESTY, DGM, FC-Steward, fosdyke99, Google Adsense [Bot], Homenaway, jimmys sidestep, Tinkerman23 and 352 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,636,1842,58676,2434,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  TODAY : 10:40
NRL
SYDNEY
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  TODAY : 14:30
8s
TOULOUSE
v
DEWSBURY  
  TODAY : 15:00
8s
WARRINGTON
v
HULL KR  
 > TODAY : 15:15
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
WIGAN
TV
 < 
  TODAY : 17:15
8s
CATALANS
v
WIDNES
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
8s
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
8s
BATLEY
v
SHEFFIELD  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
NEWCASTLE  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
YORK  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
v
LONDONS  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM