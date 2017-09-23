Homenaway

Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Mar 21, 2017 12:21 pm

Posts: 32

Location: Kick'n'clap country!



Great credit to all the players last night, but Ellis was like a man possessed in both his spells - particularly when he came on in the second half. For me Ellis, Watts and Taylor completed changed the balance of momentum in that second half. When Cas scored their two tries to pull it back to 12 points difference we started to look a bit flat, but the three above swung the game back in our favour. I would say the intensity and intent last night was as good, if not better, than Wembley.



Roll on next Friday!



Joined: Sun Feb 01, 2004 11:40 am

Posts: 2449

Homenaway wrote: Great credit to all the players last night, but Ellis was like a man possessed in both his spells - particularly when he came on in the second half. For me Ellis, Watts and Taylor completed changed the balance of momentum in that second half. When Cas scored their two tries to pull it back to 12 points difference we started to look a bit flat, but the three above swung the game back in our favour. I would say the intensity and intent last night was as good, if not better, than Wembley.



Roll on next Friday!



I think one thing we can guarantee is that Ellis won't be leaving anything in the tank over the remaining games.



Joined: Sun Feb 01, 2004 11:40 am

Posts: 2449

Mrs Barista wrote: Who knows where Walmsley might end up for 2019?



He's the one players in super league i'd love us to sign.

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Sat Mar 27, 2004 1:41 pm

Posts: 14907

Got to hope and pray for a decent ref appointment. But I fear having had Bentham and Thaler we are due a Childs or Hicks Tinkerman23 Free-scoring winger



Joined: Wed Jan 20, 2010 9:37 pm

Posts: 1747

Watts as to be the best prop in the comp, amazes me how little recognition he gets from SKY team, the same team that cream over mcshane every time we play them, which is strange when we've dominated them 3 times this year and one very close game . Houghton always as the better of Mcshane, yet its Mcshane MUST get an england call up! UllFC

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Sat Mar 27, 2004 1:41 pm

Posts: 14907

Tinkerman23 wrote: Watts as to be the best prop in the comp, amazes me how little recognition he gets from SKY team, the same team that cream over mcshane every time we play them, which is strange when we've dominated them 3 times this year and one very close game . Houghton always as the better of Mcshane, yet its Mcshane MUST get an england call up!



For ages I've thought Watts makes too many errors to play for England...however I've changed my mind and think he should go down under now as he offers something different. He runs different lines and has a surprising turn of pace for someone his size. We won't beat the Aussies by trying to emulate their grind it out Rugby so need to take some players with X-Factor.



Joined: Wed Jan 20, 2010 9:37 pm

Posts: 1747

UllFC wrote: For ages I've thought Watts makes too many errors to play for England...however I've changed my mind and think he should go down under now as he offers something different. He runs different lines and has a surprising turn of pace for someone his size. We won't beat the Aussies by trying to emulate their grind it out Rugby so need to take some players with X-Factor.

