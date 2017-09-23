Great credit to all the players last night, but Ellis was like a man possessed in both his spells - particularly when he came on in the second half. For me Ellis, Watts and Taylor completed changed the balance of momentum in that second half. When Cas scored their two tries to pull it back to 12 points difference we started to look a bit flat, but the three above swung the game back in our favour. I would say the intensity and intent last night was as good, if not better, than Wembley.



Roll on next Friday!