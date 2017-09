Freddie Miller. wrote: A little optimism and look back at our history please.



Our golden periods come in 30 year cycles. 1920's, 1950's, 1980's and now success in the present decade. A GF win is definitely on the cards.

it

it

Ignoreis what the mods and others tell you,was caught out several times being ultra negative writing the team off as early as 20minutes into a game (and yet criticised others for same), no faith in the team or coach. However the attention seeking troll writes it virtually every week when we were under the cosh/bit of pressure. However it's supposedly to get a rise/bait from other posters to respond, this even admitted by the mods but they fail to curb such.