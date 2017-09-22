Great time to be a Hull fan! I know Cas put out a weakened side but still thought we played brilliant, loving Shaul's footwork for his last try and thought Carlos was great in defence, seems to have good vision in terms of predicting the coming plays, shoots out of the line a lot and puts in some hard tackles, one of my favourite players!



Bring on Leeds, should have won last time we went there if it wasn't for some dodgy refereeing, gonna be up for it off the back of this, big game mentality and more of the same and we will win! C'mon Ull!!