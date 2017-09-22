WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Classy Cas away next

Re: Classy Cas away next
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 8:58 pm
Enjoying the pie fans on social media accusing Cas of stitching them up to keep them out the four :lol:
Re: Classy Cas away next
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 9:08 pm
Great result job done onto the semi next week.
Re: Classy Cas away next
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 9:11 pm
Well that was excellent. Staggering how far we've come in 2 years. Back to back Wembley wins, now back to back SL semi finals. Wow.
Re: Classy Cas away next
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 9:18 pm
Two Challenge Cups, four semi finals and three MoS nominations in two seasons, Great time to be a Hull fan.

Job not done yet though, of course. Massive game next week.
Re: Classy Cas away next
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 9:21 pm
Great time to be a Hull fan! I know Cas put out a weakened side but still thought we played brilliant, loving Shaul's footwork for his last try and thought Carlos was great in defence, seems to have good vision in terms of predicting the coming plays, shoots out of the line a lot and puts in some hard tackles, one of my favourite players!

Bring on Leeds, should have won last time we went there if it wasn't for some dodgy refereeing, gonna be up for it off the back of this, big game mentality and more of the same and we will win! C'mon Ull!!
Re: Classy Cas away next
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 9:26 pm
hahaha see you later Wigan
Re: Classy Cas away next
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 9:29 pm
Good performance with the pressure on, but really need to get that Headingley monkey of our backs next week.

Our best chance to win SL. In 2006 we faced arguably the best team in the modern era and last year we were just too jaded. This time all 4 teams have their flaws and I think its anyones game.
Re: Classy Cas away next
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 9:37 pm
well played hull, some really good tries and apart from a dodgy 5 min after the interval a really top notch display, COYH
once a black and white always a black and white COYH
