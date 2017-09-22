WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Classy Cas away next

Re: Classy Cas away next
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 7:37 pm
Bal User avatar
Touch judges who can't see a ball hitting the touch line.
Robbed of a 40/20
Re: Classy Cas away next
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 7:38 pm
bonaire Free-scoring winger
have to cut out the penalties
Re: Classy Cas away next
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 7:40 pm
bonaire Free-scoring winger
Bal wrote:
Touch judges who can't see a ball hitting the touch line.
Robbed of a 40/20


he is useless that touch judge too old never up with play and obviously needs specsavers
Re: Classy Cas away next
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 7:50 pm
Bal User avatar
Can't fault that. We need to keep that intensity in the 2nd
Re: Classy Cas away next
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 7:52 pm
ComeOnYouUll User avatar
Great first half from Hull. Some good handling in wet conditions.

Got mugged with the 40-20. How did the touch judge miss that?
Re: Classy Cas away next
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 7:57 pm
hull2524 User avatar
keep playing like that and where fine, very good first half, COYH
Re: Classy Cas away next
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 8:00 pm
Jake the Peg User avatar
Good professional first half. More of the same 2nd half. 40/20 miss was poor. Could have cost us dear yet again. How many poor decisions are we going to get This year?
Re: Classy Cas away next
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 8:03 pm
hull2524 User avatar
Who was the touch judge?
Re: Classy Cas away next
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 8:11 pm
bonaire Free-scoring winger
When will we learn about giving away penalties.
Dont know what Talanoa is doing there
Re: Classy Cas away next
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 8:39 pm
cas all the way User avatar
This result was always going to happen. Well done guys. Good luck at Leeds. Would be nice to see you at OT if we get there too. Best 2 teams in league when we play at our best.
