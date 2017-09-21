DAVE@CAS1990 wrote:

If we lost to Hull in the playoffs or the GF, so be it. Hull at their best are certainly good enough to beat cas.



If we lost to Wigan in the playoffs or the GF, I'd be absolutely gutted. Because we are out right better than them.



That's before we go into how much dislike there is for Wigan and the desire to have a new name on the trophy