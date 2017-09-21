WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Classy Cas away next

Board index Super League - Super 8s Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Classy Cas away next

Post a reply
Re: Classy Cas away next
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 3:13 pm
Karen User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Jun 28, 2002 9:13 am
Posts: 10155
Location: The right side of the river, by 49 miles!!
Teams can often over egg their kicks due to the shorter pitch, Sneyd knows WR well so this shouldn't be a problem...hopefully!
:DAISY: Black 'n' White's Best Female 2006 & Runner Up 2007 & 2008 :DAISY:
"We will not accept a top eight finish as a barometer of supposed success at any point in the future whilst I am the owner of this club", A Pearson 23/09/2011
Re: Classy Cas away next
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 6:01 pm
Mrs Barista User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 25097
Location: West Yorkshire
Tarquin Fuego wrote:
Looking at the sides and the motivation for each team then if we lose this then may as well get on the phone to Des !

I thought you only cared about the cup? Happy days for you..
Re: Classy Cas away next
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 6:12 pm
WIZEB Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Nov 23, 2009 12:31 pm
Posts: 9703
Location: The Hamptons of East Yorkshire
Mrs Barista wrote:
I thought you only cared about the cup? Happy days for you..


Apparently he cares more about the last couple of years meltdown our club has been going through. :lol:
Re: Classy Cas away next
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 6:45 pm
Hasbag User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Feb 26, 2012 7:52 pm
Posts: 1837
Location: Hull
Call me crazy but I'm going for Salford to win by 10!
Re: Classy Cas away next
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 6:59 pm
FrEaK-HullFC User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Apr 23, 2009 4:04 pm
Posts: 164
DAVE@CAS1990 wrote:
If we lost to Hull in the playoffs or the GF, so be it. Hull at their best are certainly good enough to beat cas.

If we lost to Wigan in the playoffs or the GF, I'd be absolutely gutted. Because we are out right better than them.

That's before we go into how much dislike there is for Wigan and the desire to have a new name on the trophy


now this is a no bs post, totally how i feel about Cas and Hull but in reverse.

Hull/Cas final i would love
Twitter - @FrEaK_HullFC
PSN - FrEaK-HullFC
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: ant1, Bullsmad, ComeOnYouUll, Dave K., fosdyke99, FrEaK-HullFC, Google [Bot], jimmys sidestep, knockersbumpMKII, mwindass, pepos, shauney, SirStan, The real deal and 300 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,635,1512,61376,2394,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 NOW 
TODAY : 20:00
SL
SALFORD
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
Latest LIVE ON SKY SPORTS
  TOMORROW : 10:55
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
LEEDS  
  TOMORROW : 20:00
8s
LONDONB
v
LEIGH  
  Sat 23rd Sep : 10:40
NRL
SYDNEY
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat 23rd Sep : 15:00
8s
WARRINGTON
v
HULL KR  
 > Sat 23rd Sep : 15:15
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
WIGAN
TV
 < 
  Sat 23rd Sep : 17:15
8s
CATALANS
v
WIDNES
TV
  
  Sun 24th Sep : 15:00
8s
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM