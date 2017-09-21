DGM wrote: If only the game was played on paper eh.



If the players aren't pumped up for a tough game whatever side they field, on a small pitch that the Cas lads manage to take every advantage from, then we'll get beat. Some on here are speaking like we've won already, let's hope the players don't go with this attitude, as that's how we managed to get turned over by Leigh & Catalans.

I have watched Cas for a long time, and this "small pitch" advantage is a recent invention. Could you explain the advantage we have thanks to our small pitch? You'd think it would be harder for our wingers on our "small pitch", but Solomona managed a few tries last year, and Eden, Minikin, Hitchkox have more than enough this time round.