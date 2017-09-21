|
|
Looking at the sides and the motivation for each team then if we lose this then may as well get on the phone to Des !
|
I have lost interest
|
Thu Sep 21, 2017 1:05 pm
|
DGM
Free-scoring winger
|
Tarquin Fuego wrote:
Looking at the sides and the motivation for each team then if we lose this then may as well get on the phone to Des !
If only the game was played on paper eh.
If the players aren't pumped up for a tough game whatever side they field, on a small pitch that the Cas lads manage to take every advantage from, then we'll get beat. Some on here are speaking like we've won already, let's hope the players don't go with this attitude, as that's how we managed to get turned over by Leigh & Catalans.
|
|
Thu Sep 21, 2017 1:50 pm
|
|
ComeOnYouUll wrote:
Very good of the Greatest Team of All Time to give us a fighting chance on Friday.
No worries pal. We like Hull
|
|
Thu Sep 21, 2017 2:10 pm
|
|
cas all the way wrote:
No worries pal. We like Hull
Do you know if there are any cash turnstyles to pay on the day?
|
Nil......Zip.....Nothing....ZERO....0
|
Thu Sep 21, 2017 2:24 pm
|
|
Mild mannered Janitor wrote:
Do you know if there are any cash turnstyles to pay on the day?
There's always pay of the gate turnstiles at Cas.
|
|
Thu Sep 21, 2017 2:37 pm
|
|
Mild mannered Janitor wrote:
Do you know if there are any cash turnstyles to pay on the day?
Yeh definitely. Princess Street stand will be best to get in with Cash.
|
|
Thu Sep 21, 2017 2:54 pm
|
|
DGM wrote:
If only the game was played on paper eh.
If the players aren't pumped up for a tough game whatever side they field, on a small pitch that the Cas lads manage to take every advantage from, then we'll get beat. Some on here are speaking like we've won already, let's hope the players don't go with this attitude, as that's how we managed to get turned over by Leigh & Catalans.
I have watched Cas for a long time, and this "small pitch" advantage is a recent invention. Could you explain the advantage we have thanks to our small pitch? You'd think it would be harder for our wingers on our "small pitch", but Solomona managed a few tries last year, and Eden, Minikin, Hitchkox have more than enough this time round.
|
|
Thu Sep 21, 2017 3:01 pm
|
ccs
Bronze RLFANS Member
|
... the width is about the same as other grounds, but it's 10 meters shorter, so as Gale says, “The thing about a small pitch is that you finish in good ball a lot more than you do on bigger pitches."
|
|
Thu Sep 21, 2017 3:03 pm
|
BESTY
Free-scoring winger
|
ccs wrote:
... the width is about the same as other grounds, but it's 10 meters shorter, so as Gale says, “The thing about a small pitch is that you finish in good ball a lot more than you do on bigger pitches."
Which should suit our go forward and Sneyds kicking game.
|
|
Thu Sep 21, 2017 3:06 pm
|
ccs
Bronze RLFANS Member
|
.... I think it's more about converting good field position into points.
|
