Tarquin Fuego wrote: Looking at the sides and the motivation for each team then if we lose this then may as well get on the phone to Des !

If only the game was played on paper eh.If the players aren't pumped up for a tough game whatever side they field, on a small pitch that the Cas lads manage to take every advantage from, then we'll get beat. Some on here are speaking like we've won already, let's hope the players don't go with this attitude, as that's how we managed to get turned over by Leigh & Catalans.