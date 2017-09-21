WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Classy Cas away next

Thu Sep 21, 2017 10:19 am
Tarquin Fuego
Joined: Tue Feb 03, 2004 10:23 am
Posts: 2082
Location: United Kingdom
Looking at the sides and the motivation for each team then if we lose this then may as well get on the phone to Des !
I have lost interest
Thu Sep 21, 2017 1:05 pm
DGM
Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am
Posts: 2109
Tarquin Fuego wrote:
Looking at the sides and the motivation for each team then if we lose this then may as well get on the phone to Des !


If only the game was played on paper eh.

If the players aren't pumped up for a tough game whatever side they field, on a small pitch that the Cas lads manage to take every advantage from, then we'll get beat. Some on here are speaking like we've won already, let's hope the players don't go with this attitude, as that's how we managed to get turned over by Leigh & Catalans.




Thu Sep 21, 2017 1:50 pm
cas all the way
Joined: Fri Jan 28, 2005 10:15 pm
Posts: 2678
Location: advertising my villa
ComeOnYouUll wrote:
Very good of the Greatest Team of All Time to give us a fighting chance on Friday.

No worries pal. We like Hull :D
Thu Sep 21, 2017 2:10 pm
Mild mannered Janitor
Joined: Mon Feb 09, 2004 10:48 pm
Posts: 7128
Location: Here there and everywhere
cas all the way wrote:
No worries pal. We like Hull :D


Do you know if there are any cash turnstyles to pay on the day?

Thu Sep 21, 2017 2:24 pm
Smiggs
Joined: Fri Jan 30, 2004 1:30 pm
Posts: 9178
Location: Hull
Mild mannered Janitor wrote:
Do you know if there are any cash turnstyles to pay on the day?


There's always pay of the gate turnstiles at Cas.
