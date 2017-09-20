WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Classy Cas away next

Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Classy Cas away next

Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 8:12 pm
Really good to see green back. Him and Bowden together gives us a real rotation of big men. Fash been great tbf to him but doesn't take up the defenders like green does and id not expect him to ,and thommo has been poor tbh. Expected a lot more out of him. Thought he'd be chomping at the bit to show what he can do having missed Wembley and whilst Green out. Been really flat/poor
"never looking back,always looking forward"
