All the pressure is still very much on us. We have to turn up with the right game plane and execute it. We must have a high completion rate and Sneyd's game management has to be on point. Hopefully after last week and a below par performance (first half especially) from Kelly he will be back to his best form. having Talanoa and Green back is a big boost. If they play, I think we've really missed them. Just another one for Cas, if they win they will set a new record for the most points scored in a Super League season.