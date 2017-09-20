WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Classy Cas away next

Wed Sep 20, 2017 12:46 pm
Not sure he is wary of Wigan, think Powell just doesn't like Wigan and Wane, a lot of bad blood between the clubs recently
Wed Sep 20, 2017 1:10 pm
All the pressure is still very much on us. We have to turn up with the right game plane and execute it. We must have a high completion rate and Sneyd's game management has to be on point. Hopefully after last week and a below par performance (first half especially) from Kelly he will be back to his best form. having Talanoa and Green back is a big boost. If they play, I think we've really missed them. Just another one for Cas, if they win they will set a new record for the most points scored in a Super League season.
Wed Sep 20, 2017 1:34 pm
poppys mum wrote:
Any reason you prefer saints over cas to win the SL trophy.
Saints have won it before, Cas have never won it or come close to winning it.
Cas have played far better rugby league than any other team. Also won't it be nice to see a new name on the trophy, isn't that what we'd all like to see,instead of the same old same getting to the final.

It would be refreshing to see either cas hull or Wakefield at old Trafford on the 7th.

Quite agree.
born in airlie str,1939.german landmine that fell on boulevard,also blew up half of our house.thats why i dont like germans.not because they blew our house and boulevard up,but because the gerry pillock was aiming for craven park.
Wed Sep 20, 2017 2:15 pm
I think daryll Powell as just put the 2 points on a plate for you.
Yours to lose now.
