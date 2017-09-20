Not sure he is wary of Wigan, think Powell just doesn't like Wigan and Wane, a lot of bad blood between the clubs recently
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: BESTY, Bombed Out, BoothferryBoy, C for Cuckoo, Cardiff_05, Chris71, Davc1h, DGM, fosdyke99, hull2524, Jimmy Hornbys Tash, jus@casvegas, Karen, King Street Cat, London FC Fan, mosher, Mr. Zucchini Head, nottinghamtiger, Opinion from the Shed, Raggytash, rodney_trotter, shane A, simon_tem, Soul Boy, Stanley Unwin, suffolk rhinos, Wilde 3 and 323 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk
|