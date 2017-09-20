WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Classy Cas away next

Board index Super League - Super 8s Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Classy Cas away next

Post a reply
Re: Classy Cas away next
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 11:28 am
DGM User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am
Posts: 2103
poppys mum wrote:
Tbf Mosher, we will put our strongest team out.
Daryl Powell knows no other way.


:CHEF:
Cup Winners: 1914, 1982, 2005, 2016, 2017.
Cup Runners-Up: 1908, 1909, 1910, 1922, 1923, 1959, 1960, 1980, 1983, 1985, 2008, 2013.
League Champions: 1920, 1921, 1936, 1956, 1958, 1983.
League Runners-Up: 1957, 1982, 1984, 2006.
Re: Classy Cas away next
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 11:42 am
Wellsy13 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 03, 2004 10:42 pm
Posts: 9773
Location: Hull
Pay on the gate? Or can we get tickets from stadium still?
Image
Re: Classy Cas away next
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 11:52 am
Soul Boy User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Mar 30, 2015 9:48 am
Posts: 91
Wellsy13 wrote:
Pay on the gate? Or can we get tickets from stadium still?


You can still get tickets from the Hull club shop and if you buy from the club shop we keep some of the money.
I imagine you will be able to pay on the gate though, can't see it been close to a sell out. Hull sold over 1000 tickets so far, expect 2-3000 Hull fans.
THE HARD TIMES ONLY MAKE THE GOOD ONES BETTER

TO ACCOMPLISH GREAT THINGS, WE MUST NOT ONLY ACT, BUT ALSO DREAM; NOT ONLY PLAN, BUT ALSO BELIEVE

WE DID IT GRANDAD!!

MAKE US DREAM
Re: Classy Cas away next
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 11:58 am
Carlotti User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sun Aug 21, 2005 9:39 pm
Posts: 575
Get a feeling,that Powell would rather Leeds try to knock us out,then his team facing us in the semi final.
Re: Classy Cas away next
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 12:06 pm
Davc1h Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Jun 29, 2017 12:32 pm
Posts: 23
Carlotti wrote:
Get a feeling,that Powell would rather Leeds try to knock us out,then his team facing us in the semi final.


If he was fearful of Hull you would think he would take the opportunity to knock you out of the 4 altogether.

This seems to suggest he is more wary of Wigan than Hull.

Never an easy game for you lot at Headingley though.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: BoothferryBoy, C for Cuckoo, Cardiff_05, Chris71, Davc1h, Ellam, FC-Steward, fosdyke99, Jimmy Hornbys Tash, jus@casvegas, Karen, Large Paws, London FC Fan, Mr. Zucchini Head, nottinghamtiger, shane A, simon_tem, Soul Boy, Stanley Unwin, suffolk rhinos, vitch, Wellsy13, Wilde 3, yorksguy1865 and 370 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,634,2922,61676,2314,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  TOMORROW : 20:00
SL
SALFORD
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 10:55
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
LEEDS  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
8s
LONDONB
v
LEIGH  
  Sat 23rd Sep : 10:40
NRL
SYDNEY
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat 23rd Sep : 15:00
8s
WARRINGTON
v
HULL KR  
 > Sat 23rd Sep : 15:15
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
WIGAN
TV
 < 
  Sat 23rd Sep : 17:15
8s
CATALANS
v
WIDNES
TV
  
  Sun 24th Sep : 15:00
8s
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM