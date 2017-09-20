|
DGM
Free-scoring winger
poppys mum wrote:
Tbf Mosher, we will put our strongest team out.
Daryl Powell knows no other way.
Cup Winners: 1914, 1982, 2005, 2016, 2017.
Cup Runners-Up: 1908, 1909, 1910, 1922, 1923, 1959, 1960, 1980, 1983, 1985, 2008, 2013.
League Champions: 1920, 1921, 1936, 1956, 1958, 1983.
League Runners-Up: 1957, 1982, 1984, 2006.
Wed Sep 20, 2017 11:42 am
Pay on the gate? Or can we get tickets from stadium still?
Wed Sep 20, 2017 11:52 am
Wellsy13 wrote:
Pay on the gate? Or can we get tickets from stadium still?
You can still get tickets from the Hull club shop and if you buy from the club shop we keep some of the money.
I imagine you will be able to pay on the gate though, can't see it been close to a sell out. Hull sold over 1000 tickets so far, expect 2-3000 Hull fans.
Wed Sep 20, 2017 11:58 am
Get a feeling,that Powell would rather Leeds try to knock us out,then his team facing us in the semi final.
Wed Sep 20, 2017 12:06 pm
Carlotti wrote:
Get a feeling,that Powell would rather Leeds try to knock us out,then his team facing us in the semi final.
If he was fearful of Hull you would think he would take the opportunity to knock you out of the 4 altogether.
This seems to suggest he is more wary of Wigan than Hull.
Never an easy game for you lot at Headingley though.
