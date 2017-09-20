|
Joined: Mon Mar 30, 2015 9:48 am
Posts: 89
|
Hull 19 man squad for Friday, Green could return.
1. Jamie Shaul 2. Mahe Fonua 3. Carlos Tuimavave 4. Josh Griffin 5. Fetuli Talanoa 6. Albert Kelly 7. Marc Sneyd
8. Scott Taylor 9. Danny Houghton 10. Liam Watts 12. Mark Minichiello 13. Gareth Ellis 14. Jake Connor 15. Chris Green 17. Danny Washbrook 19. Steve Michaels 21. Sika Manu 22. Josh Bowden 28. Brad Fash
Cas .
Matt Cook, Greg Eden, Tuoyo Edogo, Conor Fitzsimmon, Alex Foster, Jy Hitchcox, Tom Holmes
Kevin Larroyer, Andy Lynch, Will Maher, Mike McMeeken, Paul McShane, Greg Minikin,
Joel Monaghan, Ben Roberts, Jesse Sene-Lefao, Gadwin Springer, Jake Trueman, Jake Webster.
Last edited by Soul Boy
on Wed Sep 20, 2017 11:13 am, edited 1 time in total.
|
THE HARD TIMES ONLY MAKE THE GOOD ONES BETTER
TO ACCOMPLISH GREAT THINGS, WE MUST NOT ONLY ACT, BUT ALSO DREAM; NOT ONLY PLAN, BUT ALSO BELIEVE
WE DID IT GRANDAD!!
MAKE US DREAM
|
Wed Sep 20, 2017 11:08 am
|
Joined: Mon Apr 10, 2006 8:08 pm
Posts: 1723
|
Cas Squad
18. Matt Cook
5. Greg Eden
27. Tuoyo Edogo
28. Conor Fitzsimmons
34. Alex Foster
25. Jy Hitchcox
23. Tom Holmes
33. Kevin Larroyer
8. Andy Lynch
22. Will Maher
12. Mike McMeeken
9. Paul McShane
2. Greg Minikin
21. Joel Monaghan
16. Ben Roberts
15. Jesse Sene-Lefao
19. Gadwin Springer
35. Jake Trueman
3. Jake Webster
|
|
Wed Sep 20, 2017 11:09 am
|
Joined: Sun Jan 08, 2006 8:10 pm
Posts: 10586
|
So there is no Gale, Moors, Hardaker, Millington, Massey, Holmes, Milner or Shenton.
Would be hugely disappointed not to win now.
|
|
Wed Sep 20, 2017 11:12 am
|
Joined: Fri Jan 30, 2004 10:46 am
Posts: 4125
Location: Never never land away with the fairies
|
Soul Boy wrote:
Cas leave out Hardaker, Holmes, Massey, Millington, Milner + Shenton for Hull FC, Hitchcox, Egodo, Lynch, Roberts, Maher + Fitzsimmons in.
Dave craven on twitter.
Junior Moors also looks to have not been named in the 19 for Cas.
Big opportunity for Hull to do the business on Friday to claim 3rd place, be more than a little disappointed if we don't now with Cas resting so many. Millington, Moors, Massey & Milner missing means we should really be able to get on top in the forward battle.
Last edited by Chris71
on Wed Sep 20, 2017 11:15 am, edited 1 time in total.
|
I really enjoy long walks especially when they are taken by people I don't like!
|
Wed Sep 20, 2017 11:14 am
|
Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 18158
Location: Back in Hull.
|
Mr. Zucchini Head wrote:
So there is no Gale, Moors, Hardaker, Millington, Massey, Holmes, Milner or Shenton.
Would be hugely disappointed not to win now.
If that's who they have missing and we are just about full strength it would be a disaster to lose this game, given all the circumstances.
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Cardiff_05, Chris71, Cotillion, DannyB, Dave K., DGM, Ellam, FC-Steward, fosdyke99, Homenaway, Jake the Peg, jus@casvegas, Karen, kirtonLindseyWolf, Large Paws, Lilfatman, Mr. Zucchini Head, mrpurfect, Ranjit, Soul Boy, Staffs FC, Stanley Unwin and 295 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk
|