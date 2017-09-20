|
Jake the Peg wrote:
Because we're infuriatingly inconsistent. Cas definitely been consistently the best side in SL and if we don't win the comp I hope (and expect) you will. I still stick to my belief that if we're both on our game we will win. Our pack are better than yours, the halfs are pretty well matched and I think our outside backs are better. What you have is much better organisation and really well executed set plays where everyone knows exactly what they're supposed to be doing.
I don't expect any cas fan to agree as you've all got a bit giddy this season but I firmly believe we have the beating of you if we play to our potential no matter how well you play
FWIW I think Hull will just have a bit too much for Cas on Friday.
Hopefully we can then make it a Cas - Hull final.
Both teams at full strength, for me, is too close to call.
Hull have the power game, Cas have the organisation and finesse.
Would, IMO, be a top class final regardless of who won.
Wed Sep 20, 2017 8:30 am
Brian Clough used to say the table told no lies
after a long season
30 games plus CC is very long
Cas are the best team over 30 games - no doubt
However it's played over 32 and any side can
get over the line - take Saints as a contender who may sneak it from nowhere
Will Hull be good enough ??
Well we can win a 4 round knockout Comp for sure !
But 32 games long ? That's something we haven't managed in about 26 years
Hopefully we can get to the Final at least
I have lost interest
Wed Sep 20, 2017 9:16 am
So to make the playoffs we need at the very least a draw against Cas on Friday - is that correct?
Wed Sep 20, 2017 9:27 am
Mrs Barista wrote:
I think there's little doubt Cas have been miles ahead of the rest in the regular season. The competition winner however is determined by whoever is good enough to get in the 4 and see out sudden death games. My expectation is that we will just miss out on the back of losses to Catalans and Leigh, which is disappointing given we'd potentially have been a threat. Personally I'd like Saints to go on and win it if we don't make it, but understandably you will be deserved favourites.
Any reason you prefer saints over cas to win the SL trophy.
Saints have won it before, Cas have never won it or come close to winning it.
Cas have played far better rugby league than any other team. Also won't it be nice to see a new name on the trophy, isn't that what we'd all like to see,instead of the same old same getting to the final.
It would be refreshing to see either cas hull or Wakefield at old Trafford on the 7th.
Wed Sep 20, 2017 9:28 am
rodney_trotter wrote:
So to make the playoffs we need at the very least a draw against Cas on Friday - is that correct?
Yep.
If we win or draw this weekend then we're guaranteed 3rd and will go to Headingley in the playoffs.
If we lose and one of Saints or Wigan win, and the other one drops points, we're 4th on points difference and go back to Cas in the playoffs.
If we lose and both Saints & Wigan win, we're 5th on points difference.
Saints & Wigan both lose, whatever our result we're 3rd and Wakey will sneak 4th.
Wed Sep 20, 2017 9:35 am
DGM wrote:
Yep.
If we win or draw this weekend then we're guaranteed 3rd and will go to Headingley in the playoffs.
If we lose and one of Saints or Wigan win, and the other one drops points, we're 4th on points difference and go back to Cas in the playoffs.
If we lose and both Saints & Wigan win, we're 5th on points difference.
Saints & Wigan both lose, whatever our result we're 3rd and Wakey will sneak 4th.
cheers DGM
It's squeaky bum time then. We need to get stuck into them from the off, and can't afford to start playing in the second half like we did against Wakefield, although credit to them for preventing us from getting going
Wed Sep 20, 2017 9:37 am
poppys mum wrote:
Any reason you prefer saints over cas to win the SL trophy.
Saints have won it before, Cas have never won it or come close to winning it.
Cas have played far better rugby league than any other team. Also won't it be nice to see a new name on the trophy, isn't that what we'd all like to see,instead of the same old same getting to the final.
It would be refreshing to see either cas hull or Wakefield at old Trafford on the 7th.
I don't pal, Yorkshire all the way (apart from Leeds)
Would love to see a new team win it for a change
Wed Sep 20, 2017 10:39 am
Tarquin Fuego wrote:
Brian Clough used to say the table told no lies
after a long season
30 games plus CC is very long
Cas are the best team over 30 games - no doubt
However it's played over 32 and any side can
get over the line - take Saints as a contender who may sneak it from nowhere
Will Hull be good enough ??
Well we can win a 4 round knockout Comp for sure !
But 32 games long ? That's something we haven't managed in about 26 years
Hopefully we can get to the Final at least
It isn't really a 32 game season though in its current format. You need to win 17 or there abouts games out of 30, and then two more at the end and you're champions. Consistency is fairly irrelevant. The club have all season said they just wanted to make sure they were at there best when it mattered. For the most part we have paced the season well. It's much harder when you have a cup run without playing any lesser teams that you can rest players against. I think the reason Radford was so frustrated after the Huddersfield game is that it was a game we had targeted to win, and the players attitude wasn't good enough. Perhaps the only time this season that has happened where we identified a game as really important but didn't perform.
I wouldn't swap Castleford's season for ours at this stage, at least not in terms of results. We have a nice shiny trophy. They have a dinner plate. We are three wins away from being champions, they are two. If Saints win the only thing that separates us is that they will have home advantage. People can call Castleford the real champions all you like, but that isn't the format. If this was F1, all they have done is qualify on pole. The race starts now.
|