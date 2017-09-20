Davc1h Stevo's Armpit

Jake the Peg wrote: Because we're infuriatingly inconsistent. Cas definitely been consistently the best side in SL and if we don't win the comp I hope (and expect) you will. I still stick to my belief that if we're both on our game we will win. Our pack are better than yours, the halfs are pretty well matched and I think our outside backs are better. What you have is much better organisation and really well executed set plays where everyone knows exactly what they're supposed to be doing.



I don't expect any cas fan to agree as you've all got a bit giddy this season but I firmly believe we have the beating of you if we play to our potential no matter how well you play



FWIW I think Hull will just have a bit too much for Cas on Friday.

Hopefully we can then make it a Cas - Hull final.

Both teams at full strength, for me, is too close to call.

Hull have the power game, Cas have the organisation and finesse.



Free-scoring winger



Brian Clough used to say the table told no lies

after a long season

30 games plus CC is very long

Cas are the best team over 30 games - no doubt

However it's played over 32 and any side can

get over the line - take Saints as a contender who may sneak it from nowhere

Will Hull be good enough ??

Well we can win a 4 round knockout Comp for sure !

But 32 games long ? That's something we haven't managed in about 26 years

Hopefully we can get to the Final at least I have lost interest rodney_trotter

Eddie Hemmings's Wig



So to make the playoffs we need at the very least a draw against Cas on Friday - is that correct? poppys mum

Bronze RLFANS Member



Mrs Barista wrote: I think there's little doubt Cas have been miles ahead of the rest in the regular season. The competition winner however is determined by whoever is good enough to get in the 4 and see out sudden death games. My expectation is that we will just miss out on the back of losses to Catalans and Leigh, which is disappointing given we'd potentially have been a threat. Personally I'd like Saints to go on and win it if we don't make it, but understandably you will be deserved favourites.





Any reason you prefer saints over cas to win the SL trophy.

Saints have won it before, Cas have never won it or come close to winning it.

Cas have played far better rugby league than any other team. Also won't it be nice to see a new name on the trophy, isn't that what we'd all like to see,instead of the same old same getting to the final.



Free-scoring winger



rodney_trotter wrote: So to make the playoffs we need at the very least a draw against Cas on Friday - is that correct?



Yep.



If we win or draw this weekend then we're guaranteed 3rd and will go to Headingley in the playoffs.



If we lose and one of Saints or Wigan win, and the other one drops points, we're 4th on points difference and go back to Cas in the playoffs.



If we lose and both Saints & Wigan win, we're 5th on points difference.



Eddie Hemmings's Wig



DGM wrote: Yep.



If we win or draw this weekend then we're guaranteed 3rd and will go to Headingley in the playoffs.



If we lose and one of Saints or Wigan win, and the other one drops points, we're 4th on points difference and go back to Cas in the playoffs.



If we lose and both Saints & Wigan win, we're 5th on points difference.



Saints & Wigan both lose, whatever our result we're 3rd and Wakey will sneak 4th.



cheers DGM



It's squeaky bum time then. We need to get stuck into them from the off, and can't afford to start playing in the second half like we did against Wakefield, although credit to them for preventing us from getting going cheers DGMIt's squeaky bum time then. We need to get stuck into them from the off, and can't afford to start playing in the second half like we did against Wakefield, although credit to them for preventing us from getting going rodney_trotter

Eddie Hemmings's Wig



poppys mum wrote: Any reason you prefer saints over cas to win the SL trophy.

Saints have won it before, Cas have never won it or come close to winning it.

Cas have played far better rugby league than any other team. Also won't it be nice to see a new name on the trophy, isn't that what we'd all like to see,instead of the same old same getting to the final.



It would be refreshing to see either cas hull or Wakefield at old Trafford on the 7th.



I don't pal, Yorkshire all the way (apart from Leeds)



Mr. Zucchini Head Gold RLFANS Member



after a long season

30 games plus CC is very long

Cas are the best team over 30 games - no doubt

However it's played over 32 and any side can

get over the line - take Saints as a contender who may sneak it from nowhere

Will Hull be good enough ??

Well we can win a 4 round knockout Comp for sure !

But 32 games long ? That's something we haven't managed in about 26 years

Hopefully we can get to the Final at least



It isn't really a 32 game season though in its current format. You need to win 17 or there abouts games out of 30, and then two more at the end and you're champions. Consistency is fairly irrelevant. The club have all season said they just wanted to make sure they were at there best when it mattered. For the most part we have paced the season well. It's much harder when you have a cup run without playing any lesser teams that you can rest players against. I think the reason Radford was so frustrated after the Huddersfield game is that it was a game we had targeted to win, and the players attitude wasn't good enough. Perhaps the only time this season that has happened where we identified a game as really important but didn't perform.



I wouldn't swap Castleford's season for ours at this stage, at least not in terms of results. We have a nice shiny trophy. They have a dinner plate. We are three wins away from being champions, they are two. If Saints win the only thing that separates us is that they will have home advantage. People can call Castleford the real champions all you like, but that isn't the format. If this was F1, all they have done is qualify on pole. The race starts now. It isn't really a 32 game season though in its current format. You need to win 17 or there abouts games out of 30, and then two more at the end and you're champions. Consistency is fairly irrelevant. The club have all season said they just wanted to make sure they were at there best when it mattered. For the most part we have paced the season well. It's much harder when you have a cup run without playing any lesser teams that you can rest players against. I think the reason Radford was so frustrated after the Huddersfield game is that it was a game we had targeted to win, and the players attitude wasn't good enough. Perhaps the only time this season that has happened where we identified a game as really important but didn't perform.I wouldn't swap Castleford's season for ours at this stage, at least not in terms of results. We have a nice shiny trophy. They have a dinner plate. We are three wins away from being champions, they are two. If Saints win the only thing that separates us is that they will have home advantage. People can call Castleford the real champions all you like, but that isn't the format. If this was F1, all they have done is qualify on pole. The race starts now. Previous Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: DannyB, Ellam, fosdyke99, jeffers, kirtonLindseyWolf, Mr. Zucchini Head, Panda92, Ranjit, Staffs FC, Tarquin Fuego and 241 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply , 5 , 6 , 7 , 8 1 ... 4 78 posts • Page 8 of 8 Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace The Sin Bin Music TV & Film RLFANS Support Super League - Super 8s Castleford Tigers Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Super 8s - Qualifiers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Hull KR Leigh Centurions London Broncos Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Kingstone Press Championship - Shield Batley Bulldogs Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Dewsbury Rams Oldham Roughyeds Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Kingstone Press Championship 1 Super 8s Barrow Raiders Doncaster RLFC Keighley Cougars Newcastle Thunder Toronto Wolfpack Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Kingstone Press Championship 1 - Shield Coventry Bears Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks London Skolars North Wales Crusaders Oxford Rugby League South Wales Scorpions Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports About RLFANS League Marketplace League Games Station Main News Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science League Links Central

