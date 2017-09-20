Mrs Barista wrote: I think there's little doubt Cas have been miles ahead of the rest in the regular season. The competition winner however is determined by whoever is good enough to get in the 4 and see out sudden death games. My expectation is that we will just miss out on the back of losses to Catalans and Leigh, which is disappointing given we'd potentially have been a threat. Personally I'd like Saints to go on and win it if we don't make it, but understandably you will be deserved favourites.

Any reason you prefer saints over cas to win the SL trophy.Saints have won it before, Cas have never won it or come close to winning it.Cas have played far better rugby league than any other team. Also won't it be nice to see a new name on the trophy, isn't that what we'd all like to see,instead of the same old same getting to the final.It would be refreshing to see either cas hull or Wakefield at old Trafford on the 7th.