Jake the Peg wrote:
Because we're infuriatingly inconsistent. Cas definitely been consistently the best side in SL and if we don't win the comp I hope (and expect) you will. I still stick to my belief that if we're both on our game we will win. Our pack are better than yours, the halfs are pretty well matched and I think our outside backs are better. What you have is much better organisation and really well executed set plays where everyone knows exactly what they're supposed to be doing.
I don't expect any cas fan to agree as you've all got a bit giddy this season but I firmly believe we have the beating of you if we play to our potential no matter how well you play
FWIW I think Hull will just have a bit too much for Cas on Friday.
Hopefully we can then make it a Cas - Hull final.
Both teams at full strength, for me, is too close to call.
Hull have the power game, Cas have the organisation and finesse.
Would, IMO, be a top class final regardless of who won.