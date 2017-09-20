WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Classy Cas away next

Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 8:17 am
Jake the Peg wrote:
Because we're infuriatingly inconsistent. Cas definitely been consistently the best side in SL and if we don't win the comp I hope (and expect) you will. I still stick to my belief that if we're both on our game we will win. Our pack are better than yours, the halfs are pretty well matched and I think our outside backs are better. What you have is much better organisation and really well executed set plays where everyone knows exactly what they're supposed to be doing.

I don't expect any cas fan to agree as you've all got a bit giddy this season but I firmly believe we have the beating of you if we play to our potential no matter how well you play


FWIW I think Hull will just have a bit too much for Cas on Friday.
Hopefully we can then make it a Cas - Hull final.
Both teams at full strength, for me, is too close to call.
Hull have the power game, Cas have the organisation and finesse.

Would, IMO, be a top class final regardless of who won.
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 8:30 am
Brian Clough used to say the table told no lies
after a long season
30 games plus CC is very long
Cas are the best team over 30 games - no doubt
However it's played over 32 and any side can
get over the line - take Saints as a contender who may sneak it from nowhere
Will Hull be good enough ??
Well we can win a 4 round knockout Comp for sure !
But 32 games long ? That's something we haven't managed in about 26 years
Hopefully we can get to the Final at least
I have lost interest
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 9:16 am
So to make the playoffs we need at the very least a draw against Cas on Friday - is that correct?
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM