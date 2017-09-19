|
Jake the Peg wrote:
It does because if we put our best 80 minutes together we win, doesn't matter how you play
....and if we put our best 80 mins together, we win, doesn't matter how you play
Tue Sep 19, 2017 9:38 pm
Jake the Peg wrote:
It does because if we put our best 80 minutes together we win, doesn't matter how you play
And if we put 80mins together?? If we both play for 80minutes??
Tue Sep 19, 2017 9:52 pm
cas all the way wrote:
And if we put 80mins together?? If we both play for 80minutes??
We win, I've already said. Only 1 trophy been won this season so far and we won it beating you, leeds and wigan on the way. I'm not confident we'll win on Friday because we've been awful in the league for most of the season but if we click we win. My opinion and I'm sure you'll disagree but we're too big and strong for you and have the beating of you if we play well and have a fair share of possession. Your attacking threats have been kept well in check when we've played previously this year.
You're a good side but we're better
Wed Sep 20, 2017 6:05 am
Jake the Peg wrote:
We win, I've already said. Only 1 trophy been won this season so far and we won it beating you, leeds and wigan on the way. I'm not confident we'll win on Friday because we've been awful in the league for most of the season but if we click we win. My opinion and I'm sure you'll disagree but we're too big and strong for you and have the beating of you if we play well and have a fair share of possession. Your attacking threats have been kept well in check when we've played previously this year.
You're a good side but we're better
You beat us in the cup but we didn't put in an 80minute performance like you previously stated. Not sure how you can state you are the better team because you won the CC. If you were the better team you wouldn't be 1 game away from possibly missing out on the top 4.
Wed Sep 20, 2017 6:23 am
cas all the way wrote:
You beat us in the cup but we didn't put in an 80minute performance like you previously stated. Not sure how you can state you are the better team because you won the CC. If you were the better team you wouldn't be 1 game away from possibly missing out on the top 4.
I think there's little doubt Cas have been miles ahead of the rest in the regular season. The competition winner however is determined by whoever is good enough to get in the 4 and see out sudden death games. My expectation is that we will just miss out on the back of losses to Catalans and Leigh, which is disappointing given we'd potentially have been a threat. Personally I'd like Saints to go on and win it if we don't make it, but understandably you will be deserved favourites.
Wed Sep 20, 2017 6:36 am
Uppo58
Strong-running second rower
I think this game is too close to call, even after all the analysis there's just nothing in it for me. So l'll just be there hoping but more than anything, praying, that our team on the day is better than theirs.
Respect this Cas team massively, however I definitely don't fear them. We do know we can beat them and that's in our favour.
Wed Sep 20, 2017 6:43 am
cas all the way wrote:
You beat us in the cup but we didn't put in an 80minute performance like you previously stated. Not sure how you can state you are the better team because you won the CC. If you were the better team you wouldn't be 1 game away from possibly missing out on the top 4.
Because we're infuriatingly inconsistent. Cas definitely been consistently the best side in SL and if we don't win the comp I hope (and expect) you will. I still stick to my belief that if we're both on our game we will win. Our pack are better than yours, the halfs are pretty well matched and I think our outside backs are better. What you have is much better organisation and really well executed set plays where everyone knows exactly what they're supposed to be doing.
I don't expect any cas fan to agree as you've all got a bit giddy this season but I firmly believe we have the beating of you if we play to our potential no matter how well you play
Wed Sep 20, 2017 7:51 am
Jake the Peg wrote:
Because we're infuriatingly inconsistent. Cas definitely been consistently the best side in SL and if we don't win the comp I hope (and expect) you will. I still stick to my belief that if we're both on our game we will win. Our pack are better than yours, the halfs are pretty well matched and I think our outside backs are better. What you have is much better organisation and really well executed set plays where everyone knows exactly what they're supposed to be doing.
I don't expect any Cas fan to agree as you've all got a bit giddy this season but I firmly believe we have the beating of you if we play to our potential no matter how well you play
Well saying we have got a bit giddy this year is condescending isn't it? I think being 12 points clear at the top and claiming our first ever league leaders shield (something Hull have never done) gives us every right to be enjoying it.
But your argument is pointless as any team very rarely put in an 80 minute performance. We haven't played for a full 80 in any game this year, Leeds at home early season, we played for 60 - 65 minutes and thats the closest we have got, and even that win for me wasnt our best this year.
I will also say that whenever we have played Hull this year, we haven't played well at all. This could be down to Hulls pressure but i am still firmly of the belief that if we play to our potential, nobody in the league beats us.
Tigers for life!!! Not Just for Superleague!!!
Wed Sep 20, 2017 8:06 am
tigersteve wrote:
Well saying we have got a bit giddy this year is condescending isn't it? I think being 12 points clear at the top and claiming our first ever league leaders shield (something Hull have never done) gives us every right to be enjoying it.
But your argument is pointless as any team very rarely put in an 80 minute performance. We haven't played for a full 80 in any game this year, Leeds at home early season, we played for 60 - 65 minutes and thats the closest we have got, and even that win for me wasnt our best this year.
I will also say that whenever we have played Hull this year, we haven't played well at all. This could be down to Hulls pressure but i am still firmly of the belief that if we play to our potential, nobody in the league beats us.
Maybe Cas don't play well when they play Hull because we nullify your attacking threat through strong defence and winning the collision. This doesn't mean that you didn't play well, but you were not actually allowed to play with the fluency that you have against other sides
Wed Sep 20, 2017 8:16 am
We can pay on the gate on Friday can't we?
