Jake the Peg wrote: Because we're infuriatingly inconsistent. Cas definitely been consistently the best side in SL and if we don't win the comp I hope (and expect) you will. I still stick to my belief that if we're both on our game we will win. Our pack are better than yours, the halfs are pretty well matched and I think our outside backs are better. What you have is much better organisation and really well executed set plays where everyone knows exactly what they're supposed to be doing.



I don't expect any Cas fan to agree as you've all got a bit giddy this season but I firmly believe we have the beating of you if we play to our potential no matter how well you play

Well saying we have got a bit giddy this year is condescending isn't it? I think being 12 points clear at the top and claiming our first ever league leaders shield (something Hull have never done) gives us every right to be enjoying it.But your argument is pointless as any team very rarely put in an 80 minute performance. We haven't played for a full 80 in any game this year, Leeds at home early season, we played for 60 - 65 minutes and thats the closest we have got, and even that win for me wasnt our best this year.I will also say that whenever we have played Hull this year, we haven't played well at all. This could be down to Hulls pressure but i am still firmly of the belief that if we play to our potential, nobody in the league beats us.