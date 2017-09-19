WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Classy Cas away next

Board index Super League - Super 8s Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Classy Cas away next

Post a reply
Re: Classy Cas away next
Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 8:38 pm
poppys mum User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon May 30, 2005 12:03 pm
Posts: 3961
Location: Castleford
Jake the Peg wrote:
It does because if we put our best 80 minutes together we win, doesn't matter how you play



....and if we put our best 80 mins together, we win, doesn't matter how you play ;)
[img]//www.rlfans.com/images/sigs/castigers.gif[\img]
Re: Classy Cas away next
Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 9:38 pm
cas all the way User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jan 28, 2005 10:15 pm
Posts: 2677
Location: advertising my villa
Jake the Peg wrote:
It does because if we put our best 80 minutes together we win, doesn't matter how you play


And if we put 80mins together?? If we both play for 80minutes??
Re: Classy Cas away next
Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 9:52 pm
Jake the Peg User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 26393
cas all the way wrote:
And if we put 80mins together?? If we both play for 80minutes??



We win, I've already said. Only 1 trophy been won this season so far and we won it beating you, leeds and wigan on the way. I'm not confident we'll win on Friday because we've been awful in the league for most of the season but if we click we win. My opinion and I'm sure you'll disagree but we're too big and strong for you and have the beating of you if we play well and have a fair share of possession. Your attacking threats have been kept well in check when we've played previously this year.

You're a good side but we're better
Re: Classy Cas away next
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 6:05 am
cas all the way User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jan 28, 2005 10:15 pm
Posts: 2677
Location: advertising my villa
Jake the Peg wrote:
We win, I've already said. Only 1 trophy been won this season so far and we won it beating you, leeds and wigan on the way. I'm not confident we'll win on Friday because we've been awful in the league for most of the season but if we click we win. My opinion and I'm sure you'll disagree but we're too big and strong for you and have the beating of you if we play well and have a fair share of possession. Your attacking threats have been kept well in check when we've played previously this year.

You're a good side but we're better

You beat us in the cup but we didn't put in an 80minute performance like you previously stated. Not sure how you can state you are the better team because you won the CC. If you were the better team you wouldn't be 1 game away from possibly missing out on the top 4.
Re: Classy Cas away next
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 6:23 am
Mrs Barista User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 25095
Location: West Yorkshire
cas all the way wrote:
You beat us in the cup but we didn't put in an 80minute performance like you previously stated. Not sure how you can state you are the better team because you won the CC. If you were the better team you wouldn't be 1 game away from possibly missing out on the top 4.

I think there's little doubt Cas have been miles ahead of the rest in the regular season. The competition winner however is determined by whoever is good enough to get in the 4 and see out sudden death games. My expectation is that we will just miss out on the back of losses to Catalans and Leigh, which is disappointing given we'd potentially have been a threat. Personally I'd like Saints to go on and win it if we don't make it, but understandably you will be deserved favourites.
Re: Classy Cas away next
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 6:36 am
Uppo58 Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon May 16, 2011 4:30 pm
Posts: 458
I think this game is too close to call, even after all the analysis there's just nothing in it for me. So l'll just be there hoping but more than anything, praying, that our team on the day is better than theirs.
Respect this Cas team massively, however I definitely don't fear them. We do know we can beat them and that's in our favour.
Re: Classy Cas away next
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 6:43 am
Jake the Peg User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 26393
cas all the way wrote:
You beat us in the cup but we didn't put in an 80minute performance like you previously stated. Not sure how you can state you are the better team because you won the CC. If you were the better team you wouldn't be 1 game away from possibly missing out on the top 4.

Because we're infuriatingly inconsistent. Cas definitely been consistently the best side in SL and if we don't win the comp I hope (and expect) you will. I still stick to my belief that if we're both on our game we will win. Our pack are better than yours, the halfs are pretty well matched and I think our outside backs are better. What you have is much better organisation and really well executed set plays where everyone knows exactly what they're supposed to be doing.

I don't expect any cas fan to agree as you've all got a bit giddy this season but I firmly believe we have the beating of you if we play to our potential no matter how well you play
Re: Classy Cas away next
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 7:51 am
tigersteve User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Mar 05, 2008 2:51 pm
Posts: 569
Jake the Peg wrote:
Because we're infuriatingly inconsistent. Cas definitely been consistently the best side in SL and if we don't win the comp I hope (and expect) you will. I still stick to my belief that if we're both on our game we will win. Our pack are better than yours, the halfs are pretty well matched and I think our outside backs are better. What you have is much better organisation and really well executed set plays where everyone knows exactly what they're supposed to be doing.

I don't expect any Cas fan to agree as you've all got a bit giddy this season but I firmly believe we have the beating of you if we play to our potential no matter how well you play


Well saying we have got a bit giddy this year is condescending isn't it? I think being 12 points clear at the top and claiming our first ever league leaders shield (something Hull have never done) gives us every right to be enjoying it.

But your argument is pointless as any team very rarely put in an 80 minute performance. We haven't played for a full 80 in any game this year, Leeds at home early season, we played for 60 - 65 minutes and thats the closest we have got, and even that win for me wasnt our best this year.

I will also say that whenever we have played Hull this year, we haven't played well at all. This could be down to Hulls pressure but i am still firmly of the belief that if we play to our potential, nobody in the league beats us.
Tigers for life!!! Not Just for Superleague!!!
Re: Classy Cas away next
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 8:06 am
Wilde 3 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jul 05, 2006 10:14 am
Posts: 5628
tigersteve wrote:
Well saying we have got a bit giddy this year is condescending isn't it? I think being 12 points clear at the top and claiming our first ever league leaders shield (something Hull have never done) gives us every right to be enjoying it.

But your argument is pointless as any team very rarely put in an 80 minute performance. We haven't played for a full 80 in any game this year, Leeds at home early season, we played for 60 - 65 minutes and thats the closest we have got, and even that win for me wasnt our best this year.

I will also say that whenever we have played Hull this year, we haven't played well at all. This could be down to Hulls pressure but i am still firmly of the belief that if we play to our potential, nobody in the league beats us.



Maybe Cas don't play well when they play Hull because we nullify your attacking threat through strong defence and winning the collision. This doesn't mean that you didn't play well, but you were not actually allowed to play with the fluency that you have against other sides
Re: Classy Cas away next
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 8:16 am
mosher User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Feb 13, 2003 9:48 am
Posts: 1198
Location: Rodley, West Riding
We can pay on the gate on Friday can't we?
Australia bound in February 2018. #COYH #AussieTour2018
PreviousNext

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Airlie Frost, Carlotti, Davc1h, fcthefuture, fosdyke99, Greavsie, Homenaway, inthesun, King Street Cat, mosher, mwindass, Paddyfc, PCollinson1990, Raggytash, rodney_trotter, simon_tem, The FC Aces, Wilde 3 and 244 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,634,1602,11876,2314,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  TOMORROW : 20:00
SL
SALFORD
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 10:55
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
LEEDS  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
8s
LONDONB
v
LEIGH  
  Sat 23rd Sep : 10:40
NRL
SYDNEY
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat 23rd Sep : 15:00
8s
WARRINGTON
v
HULL KR  
 > Sat 23rd Sep : 15:15
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
WIGAN
TV
 < 
  Sat 23rd Sep : 17:15
8s
CATALANS
v
WIDNES
TV
  
  Sun 24th Sep : 15:00
8s
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM