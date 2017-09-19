WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Classy Cas away next

Board index Super League - Super 8s Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Classy Cas away next

Post a reply
Re: Classy Cas away next
Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 8:38 pm
poppys mum User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon May 30, 2005 12:03 pm
Posts: 3961
Location: Castleford
Jake the Peg wrote:
It does because if we put our best 80 minutes together we win, doesn't matter how you play



....and if we put our best 80 mins together, we win, doesn't matter how you play ;)
[img]//www.rlfans.com/images/sigs/castigers.gif[\img]
Re: Classy Cas away next
Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 9:38 pm
cas all the way User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jan 28, 2005 10:15 pm
Posts: 2676
Location: advertising my villa
Jake the Peg wrote:
It does because if we put our best 80 minutes together we win, doesn't matter how you play


And if we put 80mins together?? If we both play for 80minutes??
Re: Classy Cas away next
Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 9:52 pm
Jake the Peg User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 26392
cas all the way wrote:
And if we put 80mins together?? If we both play for 80minutes??



We win, I've already said. Only 1 trophy been won this season so far and we won it beating you, leeds and wigan on the way. I'm not confident we'll win on Friday because we've been awful in the league for most of the season but if we click we win. My opinion and I'm sure you'll disagree but we're too big and strong for you and have the beating of you if we play well and have a fair share of possession. Your attacking threats have been kept well in check when we've played previously this year.

You're a good side but we're better
Re: Classy Cas away next
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 6:05 am
cas all the way User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jan 28, 2005 10:15 pm
Posts: 2676
Location: advertising my villa
Jake the Peg wrote:
We win, I've already said. Only 1 trophy been won this season so far and we won it beating you, leeds and wigan on the way. I'm not confident we'll win on Friday because we've been awful in the league for most of the season but if we click we win. My opinion and I'm sure you'll disagree but we're too big and strong for you and have the beating of you if we play well and have a fair share of possession. Your attacking threats have been kept well in check when we've played previously this year.

You're a good side but we're better

You beat us in the cup but we didn't put in an 80minute performance like you previously stated. Not sure how you can state you are the better team because you won the CC. If you were the better team you wouldn't be 1 game away from possibly missing out on the top 4.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Armavinit, C for Cuckoo, cas all the way, ComeOnYouUll, Ellam, Google [Bot], Jake the Peg, rodney_trotter, shauney, tommyfinn and 178 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,634,1201,51276,2314,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  TOMORROW : 20:00
SL
SALFORD
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 10:55
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
LEEDS  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
8s
LONDONB
v
LEIGH  
  Sat 23rd Sep : 10:40
NRL
SYDNEY
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat 23rd Sep : 15:00
8s
WARRINGTON
v
HULL KR  
 > Sat 23rd Sep : 15:15
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
WIGAN
TV
 < 
  Sat 23rd Sep : 17:15
8s
CATALANS
v
WIDNES
TV
  
  Sun 24th Sep : 15:00
8s
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM