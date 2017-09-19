|
cas all the way wrote:
Pretty sure you will win this week with us having a few out. Question is.... Would you rather have a semi final at Cas or Leeds? Would like to know your thoughts.
100% Leeds, forget our record there, beat them in the semi and run them very close both away game, in which a bit of luck would have seen us win at least one of them
Tue Sep 19, 2017 5:26 pm
My mind has changed a few times on that subject in recent weeks. Cas are a better team than Leeds, that is without question, but our recent record at Headingley is nothing short of abysmal. At this stage beggars can't be choosers and we have to just make sure we are in the 4. But I think on balance I'd rather go to Leeds. And that would also keep a Cas v Hull final alive which would be a great occasion and a guaranteed new name on the trophy.
Tue Sep 19, 2017 5:38 pm
not fussed tbh, just be glad to make it hopefully! we cant seem to win at headingley, pushed them all the way last visit straight after wembley, few decisions went against us, wouldnt mind another crack at them full strength
Tue Sep 19, 2017 5:49 pm
Parkside Freddie wrote:
Doesn't dispute the fact Hull only played for the last 10 minutes and Cas were strolling it.
Hull were awful for 70 minutes and still nearly won. Put an 80 minute performance in and we stroll it
Tue Sep 19, 2017 5:51 pm
poppys mum wrote:
I prefer opposition fans to be dismissive of cas.
Makes them slightly complacent, as the Wigan fans were on Friday.
Do you think fan opinion makes any difference to team performance?
Tue Sep 19, 2017 6:18 pm
Not one iota.
Each game is totally different to the last ones.
Just because cas were beat in the cup and league, Dosent mean it will happen again.
Different day, different conditions, different players.
It's all down who wants it more, and plays the better on the day.
Tue Sep 19, 2017 6:53 pm
We were awful at your place but you didn't beat us by many. Swings and roundabouts. Salford hammered you at your place. You hammered them at theirs. All depends on the day. Nothing to do with putting in an 80min performance instead of 10
Tue Sep 19, 2017 7:00 pm
Parkside Freddie wrote:
Doesn't dispute the fact Hull only played for the last 10 minutes and Cas were strolling it.
It was 22-4 with 29 minutes to go after Gale kicked a penalty, so you're talking garbage. You wilted and we almost sneaked it, cue in the rack, whatever.
Tue Sep 19, 2017 7:10 pm
As a club i dont think we are bothered who we play in the semi we just have to ensure we beat Cas get there and not have to rely on other results.
As a fan i would rather play at Leeds.Just dont like that tight pitch at Cas.
