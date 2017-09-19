cas all the way wrote: Pretty sure you will win this week with us having a few out. Question is.... Would you rather have a semi final at Cas or Leeds? Would like to know your thoughts.

My mind has changed a few times on that subject in recent weeks. Cas are a better team than Leeds, that is without question, but our recent record at Headingley is nothing short of abysmal. At this stage beggars can't be choosers and we have to just make sure we are in the 4. But I think on balance I'd rather go to Leeds. And that would also keep a Cas v Hull final alive which would be a great occasion and a guaranteed new name on the trophy.