Re: Classy Cas away next
Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 5:13 pm
Dave K.
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 18156
Location: Back in Hull.
cas all the way wrote:
Pretty sure you will win this week with us having a few out. Question is.... Would you rather have a semi final at Cas or Leeds? Would like to know your thoughts.


100% Leeds, forget our record there, beat them in the semi and run them very close both away game, in which a bit of luck would have seen us win at least one of them
Re: Classy Cas away next
Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 5:26 pm
Mr. Zucchini Head
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 08, 2006 8:10 pm
Posts: 10584
cas all the way wrote:
Pretty sure you will win this week with us having a few out. Question is.... Would you rather have a semi final at Cas or Leeds? Would like to know your thoughts.


My mind has changed a few times on that subject in recent weeks. Cas are a better team than Leeds, that is without question, but our recent record at Headingley is nothing short of abysmal. At this stage beggars can't be choosers and we have to just make sure we are in the 4. But I think on balance I'd rather go to Leeds. And that would also keep a Cas v Hull final alive which would be a great occasion and a guaranteed new name on the trophy.
Re: Classy Cas away next
Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 5:38 pm
number 6
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2005 6:46 pm
Posts: 10499
cas all the way wrote:
Pretty sure you will win this week with us having a few out. Question is.... Would you rather have a semi final at Cas or Leeds? Would like to know your thoughts.



not fussed tbh, just be glad to make it hopefully! we cant seem to win at headingley, pushed them all the way last visit straight after wembley, few decisions went against us, wouldnt mind another crack at them full strength
Re: Classy Cas away next
Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 5:49 pm
Jake the Peg
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 26389
Parkside Freddie wrote:
Doesn't dispute the fact Hull only played for the last 10 minutes and Cas were strolling it.

Hull were awful for 70 minutes and still nearly won. Put an 80 minute performance in and we stroll it
Re: Classy Cas away next
Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 5:51 pm
Jake the Peg
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 26389
poppys mum wrote:
I prefer opposition fans to be dismissive of cas.
Makes them slightly complacent, as the Wigan fans were on Friday.

Do you think fan opinion makes any difference to team performance?
Re: Classy Cas away next
Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 6:18 pm
poppys mum
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon May 30, 2005 12:03 pm
Posts: 3960
Location: Castleford
Jake the Peg wrote:
Do you think fan opinion makes any difference to team performance?



Not one iota.
Each game is totally different to the last ones.
Just because cas were beat in the cup and league, Dosent mean it will happen again.
Different day, different conditions, different players.
It's all down who wants it more, and plays the better on the day.
[img]//www.rlfans.com/images/sigs/castigers.gif[\img]
