Classy Cas away next

Re: Classy Cas away next
Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 4:01 pm
Parkside Freddie wrote:
Doesn't dispute the fact Hull only played for the last 10 minutes and Cas were strolling it.



:lol: :lol: :SUBMISSION:

ok
Re: Classy Cas away next
Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 4:04 pm
Parkside Freddie wrote:
I'm not a Cas fan but weren't Cas coasting and 3 scores up before putting the cue on the rack and Hull only threatened them in the last 10 minutes?


Yes and no. They were coasting because we gave them three tries on a silver platter after being the better team early in the game. Cas made 3 breaks in the entire match, didn't get us on the outside once, and every point they scored came from our errors. It was 4 tries to 3 in Hull's favour.

I would back Hull to beat Cas even if this was a knockout for both teams. In a game where Hull have to win and it doesn't matter to Cas, I will be very disappointed if we don't come away with a result.
Re: Classy Cas away next
Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 4:11 pm
Mr. Zucchini Head wrote:
Yes and no. They were coasting because we gave them three tries on a silver platter after being the better team early in the game. Cas made 3 breaks in the entire match, didn't get us on the outside once, and every point they scored came from our errors. It was 4 tries to 3 in Hull's favour.

I would back Hull to beat Cas even if this was a knockout for both teams. In a game where Hull have to win and it doesn't matter to Cas, I will be very disappointed if we don't come away with a result.


You seem very dismissive of Cas. Looking at your recent form I'm struggling to understand where your superciliousness comes from.
Re: Classy Cas away next
Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 4:18 pm
Parkside Freddie wrote:
You seem very dismissive of Cas. Looking at your recent form I'm struggling to understand where your superciliousness comes from.



I prefer opposition fans to be dismissive of cas.
Makes them slightly complacent, as the Wigan fans were on Friday.
Re: Classy Cas away next
Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 4:28 pm
Parkside Freddie wrote:
You seem very dismissive of Cas. Looking at your recent form I'm struggling to understand where your superciliousness comes from.


Not dismissive. Neither team played particularly well in that game I was talking about, it's not the best game to judge by. They are a big threat and deserve the plaudits they have had. However they aren't infallible, and Hull's best beats them imo.
Re: Classy Cas away next
Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 4:34 pm
Parkside Freddie wrote:
I'm not a Cas fan but weren't Cas coasting and 3 scores up before putting the cue on the rack and Hull only threatened them in the last 10 minutes?

When asserting "I'm not a Cas fan", it's best to pay at least passing regard to your posting history!
Re: Classy Cas away next
Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 4:38 pm
PCollinson1990 wrote:
When asserting "I'm not a Cas fan", it's best to pay at least passing regard to your posting history!


If I was a Cas fan I'd have absolutely no qualms about admitting it... especially this year.

I'm not sure what in my posting history suggests I am a fan of Cas or for that matter why you are looking through my posting history.

A touch creepy, but each to their own, eh?
