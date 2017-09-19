Parkside Freddie wrote: I'm not a Cas fan but weren't Cas coasting and 3 scores up before putting the cue on the rack and Hull only threatened them in the last 10 minutes?

Yes and no. They were coasting because we gave them three tries on a silver platter after being the better team early in the game. Cas made 3 breaks in the entire match, didn't get us on the outside once, and every point they scored came from our errors. It was 4 tries to 3 in Hull's favour.I would back Hull to beat Cas even if this was a knockout for both teams. In a game where Hull have to win and it doesn't matter to Cas, I will be very disappointed if we don't come away with a result.