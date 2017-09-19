WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Classy Cas away next

Board index Super League - Super 8s Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Classy Cas away next

Post a reply
Re: Classy Cas away next
Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 12:03 pm
Soul Boy User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Mar 30, 2015 9:48 am
Posts: 87
It's a tough game to call but I have every faith that we can go to Cas and get the result we need. If we loose then we have no one to blame but ourselves. Our home form has been poor and defeats against Leigh at home and Huddersfield, Salford and Leeds beating us and putting some points on us is something we need to fix for 2018. It's still been a great season for me and the back to back CC Wembley win was fantastic. As Scott Taylor said good teams win at Wembley, but great teams back it up and win it again. I think Powell will go with the strongest possible team. If people think Cas will want to not play us in a semi final eliminator and pick a weaker team so we don't meet then that gives them a better reason to pick a full squad, beat us and not have to play us again at all this year.
THE HARD TIMES ONLY MAKE THE GOOD ONES BETTER

TO ACCOMPLISH GREAT THINGS, WE MUST NOT ONLY ACT, BUT ALSO DREAM; NOT ONLY PLAN, BUT ALSO BELIEVE

WE DID IT GRANDAD!!

MAKE US DREAM
Re: Classy Cas away next
Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 1:36 pm
number 6 User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2005 6:46 pm
Posts: 10497
thaler match referee, blnd man hicks VR

salford v saints ref child
wakey v wigan ref hicks



hmmm
Re: Classy Cas away next
Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 2:13 pm
Mr. Zucchini Head Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 08, 2006 8:10 pm
Posts: 10581
number 6 wrote:
thaler match referee, blnd man hicks VR

salford v saints ref child
wakey v wigan ref hicks



hmmm


Literally couldn't care less who the referee is. Take the tin foil hat off.
Re: Classy Cas away next
Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 2:15 pm
number 6 User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2005 6:46 pm
Posts: 10497
No problem with thaler for ours

The other two matches will be interesting
Re: Classy Cas away next
Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 2:36 pm
poppys mum User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon May 30, 2005 12:03 pm
Posts: 3958
Location: Castleford
the artist wrote:
Any way, onto the game itself. we seemed to get a clean bill of health last Friday. Any news on Manu, i assume he will overcome last week's illness. What about Cas, how did they get on injury wise yesterday?



Milner went off but as since tweeted he's fine.
Though I think he could be rested this week.

Oil Holmes also went off, not heard what his injury is.
Jake Webster picked a knock up , I think hes ok, but got a sneaky feeling he could be rested.
[img]//www.rlfans.com/images/sigs/castigers.gif[\img]
Re: Classy Cas away next
Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 3:11 pm
Parkside Freddie Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon May 15, 2017 4:21 pm
Posts: 66
Hull who are up for it - Cas by 8

Hull who can't be arsed - Cas by 20

I think it will be the former but ultimately a disappointing night for FC against a team who are not easing up in the dead rubbers.
Re: Classy Cas away next
Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 3:20 pm
number 6 User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2005 6:46 pm
Posts: 10497
Parkside Freddie wrote:
Hull who are up for it - Cas by 8

Hull who can't be arsed - Cas by 20

I think it will be the former but ultimately a disappointing night for FC against a team who are not easing up in the dead rubbers.



hull to win, cup menatlity head screwed on, last time we came to the jungle or whatever its called these days we gave the game to you on a plate
Re: Classy Cas away next
Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 3:32 pm
Parkside Freddie Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon May 15, 2017 4:21 pm
Posts: 66
number 6 wrote:
hull to win, cup menatlity head screwed on, last time we came to the jungle or whatever its called these days we gave the game to you on a plate


I'm not a Cas fan but weren't Cas coasting and 3 scores up before putting the cue on the rack and Hull only threatened them in the last 10 minutes?
Re: Classy Cas away next
Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 3:36 pm
ccs Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 15, 2011 5:58 pm
Posts: 2804
Parkside Freddie wrote:
I'm not a Cas fan but weren't Cas coasting and 3 scores up before putting the cue on the rack and Hull only threatened them in the last 10 minutes?

Doesn't mean the game wasn't handed to them on a plate - try reading a report of the game.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: BESTY, BoothferryBoy, FC-Steward, Google [Bot], Karen, PCollinson1990, shauney, takethetwo, threepennystander, tigersteve, weighman, Yahoo [Bot] and 269 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk



cron

All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,633,9092,41876,2304,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 21st Sep : 20:00
SL
SALFORD
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 10:55
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
LEEDS  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
8s
LONDONB
v
LEIGH  
  Sat 23rd Sep : 10:40
NRL
SYDNEY
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat 23rd Sep : 15:00
8s
WARRINGTON
v
HULL KR  
 > Sat 23rd Sep : 15:15
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
WIGAN
TV
 < 
  Sat 23rd Sep : 17:15
8s
CATALANS
v
WIDNES
TV
  
  Sun 24th Sep : 15:00
8s
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM