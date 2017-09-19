WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Classy Cas away next

Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 12:03 pm
It's a tough game to call but I have every faith that we can go to Cas and get the result we need. If we loose then we have no one to blame but ourselves. Our home form has been poor and defeats against Leigh at home and Huddersfield, Salford and Leeds beating us and putting some points on us is something we need to fix for 2018. It's still been a great season for me and the back to back CC Wembley win was fantastic. As Scott Taylor said good teams win at Wembley, but great teams back it up and win it again. I think Powell will go with the strongest possible team. If people think Cas will want to not play us in a semi final eliminator and pick a weaker team so we don't meet then that gives them a better reason to pick a full squad, beat us and not have to play us again at all this year.
Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 1:36 pm
thaler match referee, blnd man hicks VR

salford v saints ref child
wakey v wigan ref hicks



hmmm
