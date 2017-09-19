WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Classy Cas away next

Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 3:14 am
knockersbumpMKII Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Mon Jul 28, 2008 2:41 pm
Posts: 3957
Location: Letchworth Garden City,
Players will obviously be going into the leadup thinking they have to win, even if somehow hudds beat Saints beating Cas on their own patch would be a huge boost. in the same vein this is why Powell will want to go all out to beat us, why play differently to how you've done all season, you can't second guess injuries and you certainly can't play half hearted otherwise you run the risk of getting injured even more. Cas win and they continue on with confidence, lose and that introduces a few doubts, small as they might be, it certainly a negative at the part of the season you don't want.

I think the meldown comment is a bit over the top this season (last year we really did bomb at the back end) but how we performed against Hudds before wembley really encapsulated how poor we've been at times, you look at the Cas home game, the cup 1/4 and semi final and those performances are so incredibly far apart it is massively frustrating.

We did incredibly well against Wigan and sneaked it against Wakey, to pull off a win to ensure top 4 is going to be a big big ask, can we do it, yes, we have the firepower and hopefully the desire and mindset. Will we do it, really depends which Hull team turn up, most of all we just need to keep our discipline, play to our strengths both in attack and defence and not start playing panic rugby when under pressure which usually compounds itself with errors and giveaway tries. That 2nd half try against Wigan was because we tried to force the game at a ridiculous point in the match, that eventually cost us the game.
Should be absolutely rocking in the stands and hopefully a nice tight clean contest with us on top by even a point will do.
