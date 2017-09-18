|
the artist wrote:
i'm not saying any game can be fixed but Cas do hold a lot of aces here. they have the chance to send us packing by putting a strong team out and going for the win. however given wigan's history of coming good for the final, they might want to send them out of the comp if we were to beat a weakened/rested Cas team. if you were a Cas fan who would you prefer to be eliminated, a hull team who has beaten them twice already, or a wigan team with the experience who could be a big danger in a big final? might all depend on who they percieve to be the biggest threat
Saints are the surprise for me, they have almost sneaked in under the radar after looking out of it after round 2 of the 8s
BTW i'm not at all convinced wigan will beat wakey, i have seen the Cas tries from yesterday and their defence was all over the place
Did you forget Saints have beaten Cas twice this season?
Out of the three I dont think Cas would want us in the semi
Mon Sep 18, 2017 2:56 pm
Whether Cas go through the motions against us and rest a few or put out a strong side we have to win regardless. If I were involved at Cas I'd much rather Hull FC got 3rd place and play Leeds.
If our season is ended this weekend then its the losses at home to Leeds, Salford, Leigh and Catalan and you can add the draw at Warrington in the league that will have cost us.
I really enjoy long walks especially when they are taken by people I don't like!
Mon Sep 18, 2017 3:48 pm
lummy wrote:
We always knew we would have to beat Cas. Wigan will beat Wakey.
Saints have been given a few byes, really lucky the way the fixtures have fallen for them again. Theyre guaranteed top 4 now. 2nd faves for the GF with some bookies now.
They even blew the chance of beating Wigan at home straight after the cup final and they got us at home straight after the cup final last year!
They got us (Leeds) the game after Wembley in both 2014 & 2015 also
Mon Sep 18, 2017 3:53 pm
The way Cas are playing I'm not sure they'll be overly fussed who they play.
Personally I think Hull finish either 3rd or 5th and thus won't be heading to Cas in the playoffs.
Saints will win on Thursday and that'll be Wakey finished which will increase the likelihood of Wigan winning also.
Mon Sep 18, 2017 3:55 pm
mosher wrote:
Cas will field their strongest team, we've beaten them twice this year and ran them close at their place. I'm sure they'd prefer Wigan / Saints in there than us.
It's a cup final for us.
Tbf Mosher, we will put our strongest team out.
Daryl Powell knows no other way.
As for preference, I personally don't have one.
Saints are the only team who as best us at home.
Every game is different, different conditions, different players, different mind set.
So it doesn't matter one iota what's gone before, it's on the day.
At the minute we are heading in the right direction conserning mind set.
Beating Wigan on there own patch was a massive boost to our confidence. Especially with no recognised halfs.
So as long as it's a great game and plenty of hull fans make the trip, let the best team win.
Mon Sep 18, 2017 4:30 pm
powell has rested key players in games this season hasn't he? Didn't he do it against saints earlier in the year
One thing is for sure - if we play like we did against wakey our season will likely be over Friday night
Mon Sep 18, 2017 4:50 pm
bonaire wrote:
Did you forget Saints have beaten Cas twice this season?
Out of the three I dont think Cas would want us in the semi
yes i know that but if saints win on thursday Cas cannot influence their presence in the top 4
Mon Sep 18, 2017 4:54 pm
Any way, onto the game itself. we seemed to get a clean bill of health last Friday. Any news on Manu, i assume he will overcome last week's illness. What about Cas, how did they get on injury wise yesterday?
