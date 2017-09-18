the artist wrote:

i'm not saying any game can be fixed but Cas do hold a lot of aces here. they have the chance to send us packing by putting a strong team out and going for the win. however given wigan's history of coming good for the final, they might want to send them out of the comp if we were to beat a weakened/rested Cas team. if you were a Cas fan who would you prefer to be eliminated, a hull team who has beaten them twice already, or a wigan team with the experience who could be a big danger in a big final? might all depend on who they percieve to be the biggest threat



Saints are the surprise for me, they have almost sneaked in under the radar after looking out of it after round 2 of the 8s



BTW i'm not at all convinced wigan will beat wakey, i have seen the Cas tries from yesterday and their defence was all over the place