Mon Sep 18, 2017 2:25 pm
the artist wrote:
i'm not saying any game can be fixed but Cas do hold a lot of aces here. they have the chance to send us packing by putting a strong team out and going for the win. however given wigan's history of coming good for the final, they might want to send them out of the comp if we were to beat a weakened/rested Cas team. if you were a Cas fan who would you prefer to be eliminated, a hull team who has beaten them twice already, or a wigan team with the experience who could be a big danger in a big final? might all depend on who they percieve to be the biggest threat

Saints are the surprise for me, they have almost sneaked in under the radar after looking out of it after round 2 of the 8s

BTW i'm not at all convinced wigan will beat wakey, i have seen the Cas tries from yesterday and their defence was all over the place


Did you forget Saints have beaten Cas twice this season?
Out of the three I dont think Cas would want us in the semi
Mon Sep 18, 2017 2:56 pm
Whether Cas go through the motions against us and rest a few or put out a strong side we have to win regardless. If I were involved at Cas I'd much rather Hull FC got 3rd place and play Leeds.

If our season is ended this weekend then its the losses at home to Leeds, Salford, Leigh and Catalan and you can add the draw at Warrington in the league that will have cost us.
I really enjoy long walks especially when they are taken by people I don't like!
