Saints will win
Wigan will win
This is it - win we're 3rd
Lose - out and worse than last years meltdown
Cas have Nothing to play for and a few injuries
Surely we can do it on Friday
AP wants the GF and it's our time I'm sure
I have lost interest
Mon Sep 18, 2017 10:41 am
lose and worse than last years meltdown? so its worse hows that? we lost to leeds a few days after Wembley then got beat by wigan after playing with 12 men most of the match and we beat a decent wakey team, wouldn't call that a meltdown sorry, our problem was losing at home to cats leigh etc, whatever happens on fri this imo is a really good time to follow hull fc,
Mon Sep 18, 2017 10:50 am
I don't remember a meltdown last year, I was pretty happy with how the season went.
This year, we have been better in the super 8's, the issue was we were a bit disappointing in the regular seasons and that will be reason we if we don't qualify for the top 4. We have a lot more injuries and suspensions this year, which has played a part in how the season has gone, certainly compared to last year.
Even if this does happy, although a bit disappointing, we have still won a major trophy are competing at the right end of the table.
Mon Sep 18, 2017 10:52 am
In a morbid kind of way, if we are to drop out, then I want it to be on points difference. This would be a wake up call to some players that no matter how badly we are playing, we cannot 'give up' in any game as those blow outs against Leeds, Salford and Huddersfield have really done us now. Saying that though, if we beat Leigh at home we would be in the 4 already
Mon Sep 18, 2017 11:55 am
i'm not saying any game can be fixed but Cas do hold a lot of aces here. they have the chance to send us packing by putting a strong team out and going for the win. however given wigan's history of coming good for the final, they might want to send them out of the comp if we were to beat a weakened/rested Cas team. if you were a Cas fan who would you prefer to be eliminated, a hull team who has beaten them twice already, or a wigan team with the experience who could be a big danger in a big final? might all depend on who they percieve to be the biggest threat
Saints are the surprise for me, they have almost sneaked in under the radar after looking out of it after round 2 of the 8s
BTW i'm not at all convinced wigan will beat wakey, i have seen the Cas tries from yesterday and their defence was all over the place
Mon Sep 18, 2017 1:13 pm
Wakey will beat Wigan, Salford will beat Saints and we'll lose to Cas and it'll be an all Yorkshire play off series
Mon Sep 18, 2017 1:45 pm
Cas will field their strongest team, we've beaten them twice this year and ran them close at their place. I'm sure they'd prefer Wigan / Saints in there than us.
It's a cup final for us.
Mon Sep 18, 2017 1:53 pm
mosher wrote:
Cas will field their strongest team, we've beaten them twice this year and ran them close at their place. I'm sure they'd prefer Wigan / Saints in there than us.
It's a cup final for us.
It's a cup qaurter final and our recent record against cas in cup quarter finals is pretty good.
DGM
Free-scoring winger
the artist wrote:
i'm not saying any game can be fixed but Cas do hold a lot of aces here. they have the chance to send us packing by putting a strong team out and going for the win. however given wigan's history of coming good for the final, they might want to send them out of the comp if we were to beat a weakened/rested Cas team. if you were a Cas fan who would you prefer to be eliminated, a hull team who has beaten them twice already, or a wigan team with the experience who could be a big danger in a big final? might all depend on who they percieve to be the biggest threat
Saints are the surprise for me, they have almost sneaked in under the radar after looking out of it after round 2 of the 8s
BTW i'm not at all convinced wigan will beat wakey, i have seen the Cas tries from yesterday and their defence was all over the place
Problem is, if Saints win on Thursday and end Wakey's hopes, will Wakey bother to turn up against Wigan?
