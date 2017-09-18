(Website)

Is it just my naive nature but were an 'under-strength' side a message from on high, and was that team requested to 'not win' the game saving face for certain people at Red Hall, .

It just seems a little too coincidental that the one needed to win and one did not.



This obviously is alleged and circumstantial, any similarity to H K R /C D is purely in the mind of the reader. My Humble Opinion Only - let the knockers begin.





Part quote from The Beggars Littany by John Taylor circa 16C



From Hell,Hull and Halifax may the Good Lord deliver us. Norman Bates

Yes, strange one, you'd have thought KR would want to go on and try and win all of there games. Hudd-Shay

Catalans were never going to lose that match. Hear All, See All, Say Nowt.

Eat All, Sup All, Pay Nowt.

And if Tha ever does Owt for Nowt,

Allus do it for Thissen. FevGrinder

Hudd-Shay wrote: Catalans were never going to lose that match.



Now now, anyone would think your getting cynical, though in truth we know you have always been cynical.



Personally I'm not sure that Hull KR would have thrown this away given that there may have been more prize money at stake. Does anyone know what the prize money is in the middle 8 for 1st, 2nd, 3rd and the winner of the million pound game? I seam to remember that it £750k for the loser of the million pound game, £700k for 6th, £450k for 7th and £400k for 8th.



And for the life of me I can't see Widnes rolling over for Catalan at the weekend with SL survival on the line because the RFL believe it would be a good thing for the sport.



Now now, anyone would think your getting cynical, though in truth we know you have always been cynical.

Personally I'm not sure that Hull KR would have thrown this away given that there may have been more prize money at stake. Does anyone know what the prize money is in the middle 8 for 1st, 2nd, 3rd and the winner of the million pound game? I seam to remember that it £750k for the loser of the million pound game, £700k for 6th, £450k for 7th and £400k for 8th.

And for the life of me I can't see Widnes rolling over for Catalan at the weekend with SL survival on the line because the RFL believe it would be a good thing for the sport.

Personally I wouldn't be sorry to see Catalan lose their next two games, though I suspect the Fev & Fax chairmen might be.

FevGrinder wrote: Now now, anyone would think your getting cynical, though in truth we know you have always been cynical.



Personally I'm not sure that Hull KR would have thrown this away given that there may have been more prize money at stake. Does anyone know what the prize money is in the middle 8 for 1st, 2nd, 3rd and the winner of the million pound game? I seam to remember that it £750k for the loser of the million pound game, £700k for 6th, £450k for 7th and £400k for 8th.



And for the life of me I can't see Widnes rolling over for Catalan at the weekend with SL survival on the line because the RFL believe it would be a good thing for the sport.



Personally I wouldn't be sorry to see Catalan lose their next two games, though I suspect the Fev & Fax chairmen might be.



I agree, I really hope that Leigh stay up to prove to the doubters that P&R works but after seeing all the teams now apart from your lot obviously, I think that Leigh and Catalan are the poorest teams and Leigh need to be at home to beat them if they are the teams in the MPG.

I agree, I really hope that Leigh stay up to prove to the doubters that P&R works but after seeing all the teams now apart from your lot obviously, I think that Leigh and Catalan are the poorest teams and Leigh need to be at home to beat them if they are the teams in the MPG.

If its Leigh v Widnes (home or away) in the MPG I think Widnes will win, sorry Leythers.

