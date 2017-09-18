WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Catalan win

Board index Super 8s - Qualifiers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Catalan win

Post a reply
Catalan win
Post Mon Sep 18, 2017 5:27 am
the fax in asia User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sat Sep 27, 2014 6:12 am
Posts: 145
Location: Bangkok
Is it just my naive nature but were an 'under-strength' side a message from on high, and was that team requested to 'not win' the game saving face for certain people at Red Hall, .
It just seems a little too coincidental that the one needed to win and one did not.

This obviously is alleged and circumstantial, any similarity to H K R /C D is purely in the mind of the reader.
My Humble Opinion Only - let the knockers begin.


Part quote from The Beggars Littany by John Taylor circa 16C

From Hell,Hull and Halifax may the Good Lord deliver us.
Re: Catalan win
Post Mon Sep 18, 2017 3:38 pm
Norman Bates User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jun 24, 2010 8:42 am
Posts: 3151
Location: Fax Vegas
Yes, strange one, you'd have thought KR would want to go on and try and win all of there games.
Re: Catalan win
Post Mon Sep 18, 2017 3:56 pm
Hudd-Shay User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Nov 05, 2011 11:33 am
Posts: 2468
Location: Shuddersfield
Catalans were never going to lose that match. :roll:
Hear All, See All, Say Nowt.
Eat All, Sup All, Pay Nowt.
And if Tha ever does Owt for Nowt,
Allus do it for Thissen.
Re: Catalan win
Post Mon Sep 18, 2017 4:46 pm
FevGrinder User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Sep 16, 2010 4:21 pm
Posts: 547
Hudd-Shay wrote:
Catalans were never going to lose that match. :roll:


Now now, anyone would think your getting cynical, though in truth we know you have always been cynical.

Personally I'm not sure that Hull KR would have thrown this away given that there may have been more prize money at stake. Does anyone know what the prize money is in the middle 8 for 1st, 2nd, 3rd and the winner of the million pound game? I seam to remember that it £750k for the loser of the million pound game, £700k for 6th, £450k for 7th and £400k for 8th.

And for the life of me I can't see Widnes rolling over for Catalan at the weekend with SL survival on the line because the RFL believe it would be a good thing for the sport.

Personally I wouldn't be sorry to see Catalan lose their next two games, though I suspect the Fev & Fax chairmen might be.
Re: Catalan win
Post Mon Sep 18, 2017 10:17 pm
Fax4Life User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Oct 22, 2004 8:08 pm
Posts: 5816
Location: Halifax, Yorkshire,England
FevGrinder wrote:
Now now, anyone would think your getting cynical, though in truth we know you have always been cynical.

Personally I'm not sure that Hull KR would have thrown this away given that there may have been more prize money at stake. Does anyone know what the prize money is in the middle 8 for 1st, 2nd, 3rd and the winner of the million pound game? I seam to remember that it £750k for the loser of the million pound game, £700k for 6th, £450k for 7th and £400k for 8th.

And for the life of me I can't see Widnes rolling over for Catalan at the weekend with SL survival on the line because the RFL believe it would be a good thing for the sport.

Personally I wouldn't be sorry to see Catalan lose their next two games, though I suspect the Fev & Fax chairmen might be.


I agree, I really hope that Leigh stay up to prove to the doubters that P&R works but after seeing all the teams now apart from your lot obviously, I think that Leigh and Catalan are the poorest teams and Leigh need to be at home to beat them if they are the teams in the MPG.
If its Leigh v Widnes (home or away) in the MPG I think Widnes will win, sorry Leythers.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: bentleyman, Darwinsdad, Fax4Life, Hudd-Shay and 72 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,633,5462,19976,2294,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 21st Sep : 20:00
SL
SALFORD
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 10:55
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
LEEDS  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
8s
LONDONB
v
LEIGH  
  Sat 23rd Sep : 10:40
NRL
SYDNEY
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat 23rd Sep : 15:00
8s
WARRINGTON
v
HULL KR  
 > Sat 23rd Sep : 15:15
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
WIGAN
TV
 < 
  Sat 23rd Sep : 17:15
8s
CATALANS
v
WIDNES
TV
  
  Sun 24th Sep : 15:00
8s
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM