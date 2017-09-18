WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Catalan win

Catalan win
Post Mon Sep 18, 2017 5:27 am
the fax in asia User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sat Sep 27, 2014 6:12 am
Posts: 145
Location: Bangkok
Is it just my naive nature but were an 'under-strength' side a message from on high, and was that team requested to 'not win' the game saving face for certain people at Red Hall, .
It just seems a little too coincidental that the one needed to win and one did not.

This obviously is alleged and circumstantial, any similarity to H K R /C D is purely in the mind of the reader.
My Humble Opinion Only - let the knockers begin.


Part quote from The Beggars Littany by John Taylor circa 16C

From Hell,Hull and Halifax may the Good Lord deliver us.

Users browsing this forum: Cassandra, littlerich, Nat (Rugby_Aholic), the fax in asia and 77 guests

