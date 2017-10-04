Egg Banjo wrote: I actually think she's jumping the gun a bit here. We've been told that the agreement will be made at the end of October, I know it takes time to organise public meetings, but if have like to have seen the current offer materialise

Although she is a bit, can't beat a bit more pressure being kept on the situation no matter what people think her Political motives are or aren't. I do share her opinion though, as do probably every Trinity fan. We've finally seem to have got the important heads together to make this happen. MC seems positive for the first time in years and at the next meeting will tell us much more.