plenty more of those type of disappointments ahead- any bricks been laid yet?
I actually think she's jumping the gun a bit here. We've been told that the agreement will be made at the end of October, I know it takes time to organise public meetings, but if have like to have seen the current offer materialise
I actually think she's jumping the gun a bit here. We've been told that the agreement will be made at the end of October, I know it takes time to organise public meetings, but if have like to have seen the current offer materialise
Agreed. Given the deadline is still 3 weeks off all this seems to me is a political points scoring move to enhance her own position rather than anything else. If the situation hasn’t moved on in a month and the people that matter in this are unhappy then that is the time to be starting to ask questions.
Joined: Sun Jan 29, 2006 12:36 pm Posts: 782 Location: Wakefield
Don't knock it. We all know what happens when the pressure appears to be taken off the council and developers. Keep the pressure on I say and anyway, it's publicity if nothing else and that seems to be sadly lacking leading up to yet another deadline. After all, it's opened up this thread after being dormant for a while.
All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.
Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.
RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.