Egg Banjo wrote: I actually think she's jumping the gun a bit here. We've been told that the agreement will be made at the end of October, I know it takes time to organise public meetings, but if have like to have seen the current offer materialise

Agreed. Given the deadline is still 3 weeks off all this seems to me is a political points scoring move to enhance her own position rather than anything else. If the situation hasn’t moved on in a month and the people that matter in this are unhappy then that is the time to be starting to ask questions.