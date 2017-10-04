WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Stadium saga solution by Wednesday?

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity Stadium saga solution by Wednesday?

Post a reply
Re: Stadium saga solution by Wednesday?
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 4:34 pm
FIL User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Jul 18, 2009 4:17 pm
Posts: 1667
Location: A Minion on the Trinity rollercoaster !!
PopTart wrote:
I'll clean it up in the morning


:CLAP: ...it might take a while :wink:
M.I.B. ??....nope - M.I.R.W.B !!!

Sent from my steam-powered Sinclair ZX81.
Re: Stadium saga solution by Wednesday?
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 8:44 pm
Egg Banjo User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Feb 27, 2017 9:32 pm
Posts: 561
https://www.andreajenkyns.co.uk/news/an ... ic-meeting
Just because you can, doesn't mean you should.
Re: Stadium saga solution by Wednesday?
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 9:10 pm
BOJ042 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Wed Jun 14, 2017 4:24 am
Posts: 98
plenty more of those type of disappointments ahead- any bricks been laid yet?
Re: Stadium saga solution by Wednesday?
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 9:16 pm
Egg Banjo User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Feb 27, 2017 9:32 pm
Posts: 561
BOJ042 wrote:
plenty more of those type of disappointments ahead- any bricks been laid yet?


I actually think she's jumping the gun a bit here. We've been told that the agreement will be made at the end of October, I know it takes time to organise public meetings, but if have like to have seen the current offer materialise
Just because you can, doesn't mean you should.
Re: Stadium saga solution by Wednesday?
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 9:27 pm
The Devil's Advocate User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 26, 2005 4:09 pm
Posts: 3248
Location: In the seaside town ...that they forgot to bomb
Who are the "residents" of which she speaks, I hope it's not those who live around B.V.

Anyhow, that proposed meeting seems like a good gig, a bit like when season ticket holders use to be invited to the A.G.M.
"What year is this?"
Re: Stadium saga solution by Wednesday?
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 10:05 pm
Sacred Cow Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Oct 27, 2004 7:07 pm
Posts: 1512
Egg Banjo wrote:
I actually think she's jumping the gun a bit here. We've been told that the agreement will be made at the end of October, I know it takes time to organise public meetings, but if have like to have seen the current offer materialise

Agreed. Given the deadline is still 3 weeks off all this seems to me is a political points scoring move to enhance her own position rather than anything else. If the situation hasn’t moved on in a month and the people that matter in this are unhappy then that is the time to be starting to ask questions.
Re: Stadium saga solution by Wednesday?
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 10:22 pm
Miro User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sun Jan 29, 2006 12:36 pm
Posts: 782
Location: Wakefield
Don't knock it. We all know what happens when the pressure appears to be taken off the council and developers. Keep the pressure on I say and anyway, it's publicity if nothing else and that seems to be sadly lacking leading up to yet another deadline. After all, it's opened up this thread after being dormant for a while.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 1873, AKA kellyseye, coco the fullback, Eastern Wildcat, Egg Banjo, Joe Banjo, mwindass, Norman Stanley Fletcher, PHe, Red, White and Blue, Redscat, sandcat20, The Devil's Advocate, Tricky2309, TRINITY01, wakefieldwall, WakiLeaks and 312 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,648,0022,91076,2934,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
WC:A
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
WC:C
PNG
v
WALES
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
WC:B
NZ
v
SAMOA
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
WC:D
FIJI
v
USA
TV
  
  Sun 29th Oct : 03:30
WC:B
IRELAND
v
ITALY
TV
  
  Sun 29th Oct : 05:00
WC:A
FRANCE
v
LEBANON
TV
  
  Sun 29th Oct : 06:15
WC:C/D
SCOTLAND
v
TONGA
TV
  
  Fri 3rd Nov : 09:00
WC:A
AUSTRALIA
v
FRANCE
TV
  
  Sat 4th Nov : 04:00
WC:B
NZ
v
SCOTLAND
TV
  
  Sat 4th Nov : 06:30
WC:B
SAMOA
v
TONGA
TV
  
  Sat 4th Nov : 09:00
WC:A
ENGLAND
v
LEBANON
TV
  
  Sun 5th Nov : 06:00
WC:C
PNG
v
IRELAND
TV
  
  Sun 5th Nov : 06:00
WC:C/D
ITALY
v
USA
TV
  
  Sun 5th Nov : 08:30
WC:D
FIJI
v
WALES
TV
  
  Fri 10th Nov : 08:40
WC:D
FIJI
v
ITALY
TV
  
  11th Nov : 04:00
WC:B
NZ
v
TONGA
TV
  
  11th Nov : 07:00
WC:B
SAMOA
v
SCOTLAND
TV
  
  11th Nov : 09:00
WC:A
AUSTRALIA
v
LEBANON
TV
  
  12th Nov : 05:00
WC:C/D
PNG
v
USA
TV
  
  12th Nov : 07:30
WC:C
WALES
v
IRELAND
TV
  
  12th Nov : 10:00
WC:A
ENGLAND
v
FRANCE
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM