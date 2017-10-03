WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Stadium saga solution by Wednesday?

Board index Super League - Super 8s Wakefield Trinity Stadium saga solution by Wednesday?

Post a reply
Re: Stadium saga solution by Wednesday?
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 2:45 pm
Parkside Freddie Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon May 15, 2017 4:21 pm
Posts: 114
PopTart wrote:
I'd have thought you'd want to keep this thread of all threads clean instead of starting your immature tiffs over a nothing comment.

Just because it's end of season and a slow news day doesn't mean the rest of us would prefer to enjoy your handbags at dawn argument.
Leave it.


I remember you as a bog standard poster on here, you seemed a decent enough bkoke. Clearly your promotion to class milk monitor on a dying forum has gone to your head.

Do you put a uniform on and polish your shoes before you log on here?
Re: Stadium saga solution by Wednesday?
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 3:05 pm
bren2k User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm
Posts: 13377
Location: Ossett
Parkside Freddie wrote:
I remember you as a bog standard poster on here, you seemed a decent enough bkoke. Clearly your promotion to class milk monitor on a dying forum has gone to your head.

Do you put a uniform on and polish your shoes before you log on here?


Wow - that escalated quickly...
Re: Stadium saga solution by Wednesday?
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 3:21 pm
bellycouldtackle Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Jun 22, 2005 7:46 am
Posts: 1703
Location: wakefield
Can anyone really see any hope of a fan run club in RL every been successful,
Re: Stadium saga solution by Wednesday?
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 3:22 pm
The Devil's Advocate User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 26, 2005 4:09 pm
Posts: 3238
Location: In the seaside town ...that they forgot to bomb
bren2k wrote:
Wow - that escalated quickly...


Well, at least it made me chuckle.
"What year is this?"
Re: Stadium saga solution by Wednesday?
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 5:52 pm
PopTart User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 9564
Location: wakefield
Parkside Freddie wrote:
I remember you as a bog standard poster on here, you seemed a decent enough bkoke. Clearly your promotion to class milk monitor on a dying forum has gone to your head.

Do you put a uniform on and polish your shoes before you log on here?


I have shoulder epaulettes too.
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha
Re: Stadium saga solution by Wednesday?
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 6:46 pm
Redscat Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Jun 01, 2015 6:10 pm
Posts: 660
Someone once said "I don't agree with what you said, but I'll defend to the end your right to say it", and I'll extend that privilige to you vasty. Am I right in thinking that you once took a sabbatical from this forum because you thought it was becoming somewhat boring? :CLAP:
Re: Stadium saga solution by Wednesday?
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 7:07 pm
MashPotatoes Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Jul 06, 2014 9:52 am
Posts: 442
So I log on to see what's the latest in the stadium saga, only to be greeted with this guff. I'll log on in a few days and see if anything is worth reading about. Can't this thread be cleaned up? the usual suspects boring the hell out the forum yet again.
Re: Stadium saga solution by Wednesday?
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 10:28 pm
Miro User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sun Jan 29, 2006 12:36 pm
Posts: 781
Location: Wakefield
MashPotatoes wrote:
So I log on to see what's the latest in the stadium saga, only to be greeted with this guff. I'll log on in a few days and see if anything is worth reading about. Can't this thread be cleaned up? the usual suspects boring the hell out the forum yet again.

Complete waste of time coming on here. Sad....But hey!! Carter sounded very positive on Radio Yorkshire re the stadium. Interesting the part where he says if he and the Cas chairman had been in charge five years ago they may have built a shared stadium at Normanton. Or is that old news. Apologies for getting back on topic.
Re: Stadium saga solution by Wednesday?
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 10:50 pm
PopTart User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 9564
Location: wakefield
I'll clean it up in the morning
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bing [Bot], Egg Banjo, JINJER, KevW60349, PopTart, ricardo07, Shifty Cat, Slugger McBatt and 207 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,643,0141,87676,2674,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 7th Oct : 18:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
LEEDS
TV
  
  Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
WC:A
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
WC:C
PNG
v
WAL
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
WC:B
NZ
v
SAM
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
WC:D
FIJI
v
USA
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM