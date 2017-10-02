|
Can't we get Chissitt and Vastman to box each other in the Cats bar and sell tickets to give the club some money over the closed season. I don't know either of them so don't know if this one is a mismatch.
Mon Oct 02, 2017 3:05 pm
Perhaps idiots was an inappropriate term but come on you two. Repeated nah nah nah nah-nah posts? That's not "right of reply" nor comparable to opinions on a player.
Mon Oct 02, 2017 4:01 pm
Rlfans pensioner troll v rlfans insufferable know-it-all
Mon Oct 02, 2017 4:41 pm
Parkside Freddie wrote:
Rlfans pensioner troll v rlfans insufferable know-it-all
Like it, how did you know I was a pensioner
Lighten up a bit your beginning to sound self righteous and quite frankly these boards need livening up. Visit Facetube and twatter if you really want to be offended.
Tue Oct 03, 2017 6:34 am
vastman wrote:
Like it, how did you know I was a pensioner
Lighten up a bit your beginning to sound self righteous and quite frankly these boards need livening up. Visit Facetube and twatter if you really want to be offended.
These boards could do with livening up, I agree, but they could also do with some of the pathetic infantile yah-boo bitchiness cutting out. You and Chissit sound like two bitter lonely old men grumbling at each other over a game of dominoes down the working men's club, sitting at the same table in the corner where you've sat for over 50 years.
Tue Oct 03, 2017 7:02 am
wakeyrule wrote:
These boards could do with livening up, I agree, but they could also do with some of the pathetic infantile yah-boo bitchiness cutting out. You and Chissit sound like two bitter lonely old men grumbling at each other over a game of dominoes down the working men's club, sitting at the same table in the corner where you've sat for over 50 years.
I agree to an extent that's why I confine myself to mostly ignoring or a YAWN. Sometimes though things need to be said.
I'm sure Chissitt feels the same, that's life people fall out arguments happen why sanitise it. Again we are in snowflake territory - why is it that every time something doesn't go to luvvy duvvy script we are all supposed to embrace someone becomes outraged - often folk who are more than willing to express there own opinions in a forthright manner.
Freedom of thought and speach is great but you have to take the rough with the smooth. Make it selective and it's not free is it.
I'm not especially aiming this at you but on a free forum it's just that. The PC edict seems to be that you can say anything you like so long as I agree with it - sorry I'm not having that.
Not much more I can say really. I'm sure me and the pensioner will get bored in the end so I wouldn't lose any sleep about it if I were you.
Tue Oct 03, 2017 7:13 am
I'd have thought you'd want to keep this thread of all threads clean instead of starting your immature tiffs over a nothing comment.
Just because it's end of season and a slow news day doesn't mean the rest of us would prefer to enjoy your handbags at dawn argument.
Leave it.
Tue Oct 03, 2017 7:45 am
PopTart wrote:
I'd have thought you'd want to keep this thread of all threads clean instead of starting your immature tiffs over a nothing comment.
Just because it's end of season and a slow news day doesn't mean the rest of us would prefer to enjoy your handbags at dawn argument.
Leave it.
When did the British change?
Youre a decent guy I know that but why bother?
Yes me and Chissitt are like two grumpy old men, so what, why does it matter.
Years ago when characters with non generic opinions and real emotions were the norm people adored the quirky British character, loved an argument, revelled in bitching. The fact no one could ever get to high and mighty before facing ridicule, not even the Royals. Now unless your some right on leftie comedian who can say the most vile of things unchallenged then you have to zip it
We had a disagreement about parking that as ever became a touch heated, again so what. People really can't get over that?
Chissitt positively gets on my wick but that's life I defend his right to do so.
Pops this wouldn't be half so ironic and tragic if it were not for the fact that Wollo is one of THE most snide posters on here, far more derogatory than both myself and Chiss combined!
But hey I'm clearly peeing against the wind on this one so if Chiss leaves me alone I'll leave him alone. Why this has to happen is beyond me but that's life in outrage UK I suppose.
Tue Oct 03, 2017 11:57 am
vastman wrote:
When did the British change?
Youre a decent guy I know that but why bother?
Yes me and Chissitt are like two grumpy old men, so what, why does it matter.
Years ago when characters with non generic opinions and real emotions were the norm people adored the quirky British character, loved an argument, revelled in bitching. The fact no one could ever get to high and mighty before facing ridicule, not even the Royals. Now unless your some right on leftie comedian who can say the most vile of things unchallenged then you have to zip it
We had a disagreement about parking that as ever became a touch heated, again so what. People really can't get over that?
Chissitt positively gets on my wick but that's life I defend his right to do so.
Pops this wouldn't be half so ironic and tragic if it were not for the fact that Wollo is one of THE most snide posters on here, far more derogatory than both myself and Chiss combined!
But hey I'm clearly peeing against the wind on this one so if Chiss leaves me alone I'll leave him alone. Why this has to happen is beyond me but that's life in outrage UK I suppose.
This country......
Tue Oct 03, 2017 1:26 pm
So in answer to your post Vasty I'll give you the same answer I did last time.....its not all about you.
You can PM each other and be as quirky as you like
You can even have banter on this forum at times but the bit you miss is that by having two pages of banter, the rest of us can no longer see the point of the thread.......which is the point.
I don't expect you or anyone else to take a snide comment on the chin with no reply, but on threads like this one or the break in thread as another example, it's important to leave it alone quickly otherwise you are stopping people reading important posts.
It isn't just aimed at you, but that is my point of view.
|