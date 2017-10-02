Dannyboywt Eddie Hemmings's Wig



Joined: Fri Feb 14, 2003 10:34 am

Posts: 217



Can't we get Chissitt and Vastman to box each other in the Cats bar and sell tickets to give the club some money over the closed season. I don't know either of them so don't know if this one is a mismatch. Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Mon Aug 05, 2002 11:01 pm

Posts: 6169

Location: Standing on the heads of Giants

Perhaps idiots was an inappropriate term but come on you two. Repeated nah nah nah nah-nah posts? That's not "right of reply" nor comparable to opinions on a player. This world was never meant for one as beautiful as me.



WTRLC 2012 to 2014 "The wasted years"



Magic Weekend "Whipping Boys" 2013, 2014 & 2015



2017 - The year the dream disappeared under Grix's right foot. Parkside Freddie Eddie Hemmings's Wig



Joined: Mon May 15, 2017 4:21 pm

Posts: 110

Rlfans pensioner troll v rlfans insufferable know-it-all vastman

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm

Posts: 26320

Location: Poodle Power!

Parkside Freddie wrote: Rlfans pensioner troll v rlfans insufferable know-it-all



Like it, how did you know I was a pensioner



Lighten up a bit your beginning to sound self righteous and quite frankly these boards need livening up. Visit Facetube and twatter if you really want to be offended. Like it, how did you know I was a pensionerLighten up a bit your beginning to sound self righteous and quite frankly these boards need livening up. Visit Facetube and twatter if you really want to be offended. SUPPORT SWAG... wakeyrule

Free-scoring winger



Joined: Sun Mar 23, 2008 9:42 pm

Posts: 1288

vastman wrote:



Lighten up a bit your beginning to sound self righteous and quite frankly these boards need livening up. Visit Facetube and twatter if you really want to be offended. Like it, how did you know I was a pensionerLighten up a bit your beginning to sound self righteous and quite frankly these boards need livening up. Visit Facetube and twatter if you really want to be offended.

These boards could do with livening up, I agree, but they could also do with some of the pathetic infantile yah-boo bitchiness cutting out. You and Chissit sound like two bitter lonely old men grumbling at each other over a game of dominoes down the working men's club, sitting at the same table in the corner where you've sat for over 50 years. These boards could do with livening up, I agree, but they could also do with some of the pathetic infantile yah-boo bitchiness cutting out. You and Chissit sound like two bitter lonely old men grumbling at each other over a game of dominoes down the working men's club, sitting at the same table in the corner where you've sat for over 50 years. vastman

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm

Posts: 26320

Location: Poodle Power!

wakeyrule wrote: These boards could do with livening up, I agree, but they could also do with some of the pathetic infantile yah-boo bitchiness cutting out. You and Chissit sound like two bitter lonely old men grumbling at each other over a game of dominoes down the working men's club, sitting at the same table in the corner where you've sat for over 50 years.



I agree to an extent that's why I confine myself to mostly ignoring or a YAWN. Sometimes though things need to be said.



I'm sure Chissitt feels the same, that's life people fall out arguments happen why sanitise it. Again we are in snowflake territory - why is it that every time something doesn't go to luvvy duvvy script we are all supposed to embrace someone becomes outraged - often folk who are more than willing to express there own opinions in a forthright manner.



Freedom of thought and speach is great but you have to take the rough with the smooth. Make it selective and it's not free is it.



I'm not especially aiming this at you but on a free forum it's just that. The PC edict seems to be that you can say anything you like so long as I agree with it - sorry I'm not having that.



Not much more I can say really. I'm sure me and the pensioner will get bored in the end so I wouldn't lose any sleep about it if I were you. I agree to an extent that's why I confine myself to mostly ignoring or a YAWN. Sometimes though things need to be said.I'm sure Chissitt feels the same, that's life people fall out arguments happen why sanitise it. Again we are in snowflake territory - why is it that every time something doesn't go to luvvy duvvy script we are all supposed to embrace someone becomes outraged - often folk who are more than willing to express there own opinions in a forthright manner.Freedom of thought and speach is great but you have to take the rough with the smooth. Make it selective and it's not free is it.I'm not especially aiming this at you but on a free forum it's just that. The PC edict seems to be that you can say anything you like so long as I agree with it - sorry I'm not having that.Not much more I can say really. I'm sure me and the pensioner will get bored in the end so I wouldn't lose any sleep about it if I were you. Last edited by vastman on Tue Oct 03, 2017 7:15 am, edited 1 time in total. SUPPORT SWAG... PopTart

100% League Network



Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am

Posts: 9558

Location: wakefield

I'd have thought you'd want to keep this thread of all threads clean instead of starting your immature tiffs over a nothing comment.



Just because it's end of season and a slow news day doesn't mean the rest of us would prefer to enjoy your handbags at dawn argument.

Leave it. A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha vastman

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm

Posts: 26320

Location: Poodle Power!

PopTart wrote: I'd have thought you'd want to keep this thread of all threads clean instead of starting your immature tiffs over a nothing comment.



Just because it's end of season and a slow news day doesn't mean the rest of us would prefer to enjoy your handbags at dawn argument.

Leave it.



When did the British change?



Youre a decent guy I know that but why bother?



Yes me and Chissitt are like two grumpy old men, so what, why does it matter.



Years ago when characters with non generic opinions and real emotions were the norm people adored the quirky British character, loved an argument, revelled in bitching. The fact no one could ever get to high and mighty before facing ridicule, not even the Royals. Now unless your some right on leftie comedian who can say the most vile of things unchallenged then you have to zip it



We had a disagreement about parking that as ever became a touch heated, again so what. People really can't get over that?



Chissitt positively gets on my wick but that's life I defend his right to do so.



Pops this wouldn't be half so ironic and tragic if it were not for the fact that Wollo is one of THE most snide posters on here, far more derogatory than both myself and Chiss combined!



But hey I'm clearly peeing against the wind on this one so if Chiss leaves me alone I'll leave him alone. Why this has to happen is beyond me but that's life in outrage UK I suppose. When did the British change?Youre a decent guy I know that but why bother?Yes me and Chissitt are like two grumpy old men, so what, why does it matter.Years ago when characters with non generic opinions and real emotions were the norm people adored the quirky British character, loved an argument, revelled in bitching. The fact no one could ever get to high and mighty before facing ridicule, not even the Royals. Now unless your some right on leftie comedian who can say the most vile of things unchallenged then you have to zip itWe had a disagreement about parking that as ever became a touch heated, again so what. People really can't get over that?Chissitt positively gets on my wick but that's life I defend his right to do so.Pops this wouldn't be half so ironic and tragic if it were not for the fact that Wollo is one of THE most snide posters on here, far more derogatory than both myself and Chiss combined!But hey I'm clearly peeing against the wind on this one so if Chiss leaves me alone I'll leave him alone. Why this has to happen is beyond me but that's life in outrage UK I suppose. SUPPORT SWAG... Tommy Duckfingers

Free-scoring winger



Joined: Sun Sep 13, 2009 2:16 pm

Posts: 1192

vastman wrote:



Youre a decent guy I know that but why bother?



Yes me and Chissitt are like two grumpy old men, so what, why does it matter.



Years ago when characters with non generic opinions and real emotions were the norm people adored the quirky British character, loved an argument, revelled in bitching. The fact no one could ever get to high and mighty before facing ridicule, not even the Royals. Now unless your some right on leftie comedian who can say the most vile of things unchallenged then you have to zip it



We had a disagreement about parking that as ever became a touch heated, again so what. People really can't get over that?



Chissitt positively gets on my wick but that's life I defend his right to do so.



Pops this wouldn't be half so ironic and tragic if it were not for the fact that Wollo is one of THE most snide posters on here, far more derogatory than both myself and Chiss combined!



But hey I'm clearly peeing against the wind on this one so if Chiss leaves me alone I'll leave him alone. Why this has to happen is beyond me but that's life in outrage UK I suppose. When did the British change?Youre a decent guy I know that but why bother?Yes me and Chissitt are like two grumpy old men, so what, why does it matter.Years ago when characters with non generic opinions and real emotions were the norm people adored the quirky British character, loved an argument, revelled in bitching. The fact no one could ever get to high and mighty before facing ridicule, not even the Royals. Now unless your some right on leftie comedian who can say the most vile of things unchallenged then you have to zip itWe had a disagreement about parking that as ever became a touch heated, again so what. People really can't get over that?Chissitt positively gets on my wick but that's life I defend his right to do so.Pops this wouldn't be half so ironic and tragic if it were not for the fact that Wollo is one of THE most snide posters on here, far more derogatory than both myself and Chiss combined!But hey I'm clearly peeing against the wind on this one so if Chiss leaves me alone I'll leave him alone. Why this has to happen is beyond me but that's life in outrage UK I suppose.



This country...... This country...... We put this festival on you ba****ds

With whole lotta love

We worked for one year for you pigs

And you wanna break our walls down

And you wanna destroy

Well you go to hell Previous Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: Dreadnaught, dull nickname, Eastern Wildcat, Five and last, got there, Leythersteve, poplar cats alive, Pound 4 Wrighty, RWB, Sandal Cat, Shifty Cat, The Avenger, TrinityDave, wakeytrin, wrencat1873 and 265 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply , 36 , 37 , 38 , 39 1 ... 35 389 posts • Page 39 of 39 Return to Wakefield Trinity Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace The Sin Bin Music TV & Film RLFANS Support Super League - Super 8s Castleford Tigers Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Super 8s - Qualifiers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Hull KR Leigh Centurions London Broncos Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Kingstone Press Championship - Shield Batley Bulldogs Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Dewsbury Rams Oldham Roughyeds Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Kingstone Press Championship 1 Super 8s Barrow Raiders Doncaster RLFC Keighley Cougars Newcastle Thunder Toronto Wolfpack Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Kingstone Press Championship 1 - Shield Coventry Bears Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks London Skolars North Wales Crusaders Oxford Rugby League South Wales Scorpions Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports About RLFANS League Marketplace League Games Station Main News Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science League Links Central

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD YOUR TEAM 4,642,681 3,010 76,267 4,491 SET LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!. Sat 7th Oct : 18:00 SL CASTLEFORD v LEEDS TV Fri 27th Oct : 10:00 WC:A AUSTRALIA v ENGLAND TV Sat 28th Oct : 06:00 WC:C PNG v WAL TV Sat 28th Oct : 08:10 WC:B NZ v SAM TV Sat 28th Oct : 10:40 WC:D FIJI v USA TV ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM

























