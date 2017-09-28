acko wrote: But wasn't that offer for Hudds fans who have had a season ticket for the last so many years that's why they got it so cheap so did every Hudds fan get the chance to get it at that price,My hudds friends hopefully will enlighten me more.

But as a hard core Trin fan the season ticket offer is a bargain FOR me.









Up The Trin

It was £199 for all tickets at Town Mick, but for those who had season tickets since Dean Hoyle took over got an extra £100 off plus £5 off for being a member, mine cost £94 for premier league football, can't complain at that, but no doubt some on here would