The annoying thing for me is that I play a lot of amateur sport so as soon as games are moved to a Saturday or Thursday night attending becomes a choice between playing rugby/cricket and going to the game. Therefore it's hard to justify buying a season ticket when I don't know how many games I'll get to. If it was Sunday 3:30 or Friday night then I'd have a season ticket in a heartbeat.
Thu Sep 28, 2017 2:53 pm
acko wrote:
ME with my porn tash and flare's and hair dryer in my back pocket going to all home n away games. But you deff need the porn tash.
Anywhere let's hope Yorkcourt pull they fingers out and do a sensible head of terms agreement that suits everybody.
Up The Trin
yeah and a lager lout
Thu Sep 28, 2017 6:02 pm
Egg Banjo wrote:
There's been a poll running on Facebook this week looking at a similar type of thing. Looks like there's lots of fans from Normanton area, but a lot 4less from the city itself
Not everyone uses Facebook, I use Twitter instead. I guess an email survey would be better
Thu Sep 28, 2017 6:11 pm
djcool wrote:
Not everyone uses Facebook, I use Twitter instead. I guess an email survey would be better
It wasn't an official one, just one in the Northstanders group
I agree, it would be good for the club to do an official one using postcode data. Perhaps they do and haven't released the information, I suppose there's not much call for us fans to know where we all come from
Just because you can, doesn't mean you should.
Fri Sep 29, 2017 1:30 pm
acko wrote:
But wasn't that offer for Hudds fans who have had a season ticket for the last so many years that's why they got it so cheap so did every Hudds fan get the chance to get it at that price,My hudds friends hopefully will enlighten me more.
But as a hard core Trin fan the season ticket offer is a bargain FOR me.
Up The Trin
It was £199 for all tickets at Town Mick, but for those who had season tickets since Dean Hoyle took over got an extra £100 off plus £5 off for being a member, mine cost £94 for premier league football, can't complain at that, but no doubt some on here would
Fri Sep 29, 2017 2:17 pm
Big lads mate wrote:
It was £199 for all tickets at Town Mick, but for those who had season tickets since Dean Hoyle took over got an extra £100 off plus £5 off for being a member, mine cost £94 for premier league football, can't complain at that, but no doubt some on here would :thumb:
There's a couple might if there was not enough parking spaces
Fri Sep 29, 2017 2:19 pm
Big lads mate wrote:
It was £199 for all tickets at Town Mick, but for those who had season tickets since Dean Hoyle took over got an extra £100 off plus £5 off for being a member, mine cost £94 for premier league football, can't complain at that, but no doubt some on here would
I guess when you get, what is it, maybe £80+m of guaranteed tv money you can make these offers.
Fri Sep 29, 2017 3:58 pm
wildshot wrote:
I guess when you get, what is it, maybe £80+m of guaranteed tv money you can make these offers.
True but he didn't have to, but I was only replying to Ako's question not in anyway expecting MC to follow suit.
