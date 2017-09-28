The annoying thing for me is that I play a lot of amateur sport so as soon as games are moved to a Saturday or Thursday night attending becomes a choice between playing rugby/cricket and going to the game. Therefore it's hard to justify buying a season ticket when I don't know how many games I'll get to. If it was Sunday 3:30 or Friday night then I'd have a season ticket in a heartbeat.
