wrencat1873 wrote: Think of it more as a contribution to the success of the club, rather than working out how much you can save.

I think the club actually deserve everyone who has an interest in Trinity to purchase a "membership.

I understand where you're coming from here and I've had that attitude in the past, but that was when I was working continental shifts and had money coming out of my lugs, unfortunately circumstances prevail. When you have bags of money you can be flippant and shrug your shoulders and see it as a "contribution" to the club, when money gets tighter as my circumstances have changed, it makes it more difficult to justify the outgoing. Our season has now finished, my focus is getting the money together to buy all my family Xmas presents, to fork out at this time of year £260 is a problem.It's obvious that season tickets have to come out at this time of year and yes the club need the money, but I always find it slightly offensive that people tell me to just see it as a contribution. Out of interest how many home games have we played at 3pm on a Sunday, that makes a big difference to people's thinking.Ps, I will be buying a season pass this year hopefully, but I've had to get the money together over a few months.