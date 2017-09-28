|
Joined: Wed Oct 27, 2004 7:07 pm
Posts: 1503
|
acko wrote:
But wasn't that offer for Hudds fans who have had a season ticket for the last so many years that's why they got it so cheap so did every Hudds fan get the chance to get it at that price,My hudds friends hopefully will enlighten me more.
But as a hard core Trin fan the season ticket offer is a bargain FOR me.
Up The Trin
Yep. What deal did the Wakey fans get that had held a ticket for the last so many years? I actually think that existing ST holders of any sport that renew quickly should get a discount/bonus, even it's just a tenner or a shop voucher etc, as a thank you for their loyalty. Have always thought that and always will, little gestures like that can mean a lot.
Any the subject is boring me so i'm done here and it doesn't really have much to do with the stadium as the thread title suggests!
|
|
Thu Sep 28, 2017 7:58 am
|
Joined: Fri Jan 06, 2012 1:56 pm
Posts: 1282
|
I have not had a season ticket for about 7/8 seasons I never used to miss a game home or away, working away makes it difficult . Also when you consider just how many games are changed for sky or to give an extra rest day it makes attending most games a lottery. I attend when I can
To sell sts to the public in general will be almost impossible, I would suggest a more active marketing n a match by match basis to entice your more casual supporter through the gates.
|
|
Thu Sep 28, 2017 8:22 am
|
Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1703
|
One thing that could be done, to get round the re scheduling of games, and also those fans, who aren't in one way or another able to commit to a full annual membership, would be the mini package that I mentioned on here a while ago.
Other clubs do it, and quite successfully.
You could do it in blocke of say 3 or 5. If it is sold to someone, who just doesn't want to commit to all games, say a newcomer, or a fan starting to come back, once the block has expired, may well invest in another during the season.
|
|
Thu Sep 28, 2017 8:43 am
|
Joined: Sun Oct 07, 2007 11:34 am
Posts: 7044
|
acko wrote:
But as a hard core Trin fan the season ticket offer is a bargain FOR me.
Up The Trin
What constitutes a hard core Trin fan?
|
|
Thu Sep 28, 2017 9:10 am
|
Joined: Wed Sep 15, 2010 12:55 pm
Posts: 420
Location: Hartlepool
|
chissitt wrote:
What constitutes a hard core Trin fan?
Cue 70's tash, speaking german and wah wah guitars!
Or so a friend told me.
|
|
Thu Sep 28, 2017 9:12 am
|
Joined: Wed Sep 15, 2010 12:55 pm
Posts: 420
Location: Hartlepool
|
Sacred Cow wrote:
Yep. What deal did the Wakey fans get that had held a ticket for the last so many years? I actually think that existing ST holders of any sport that renew quickly should get a discount/bonus, even it's just a tenner or a shop voucher etc, as a thank you for their loyalty. Have always thought that and always will, little gestures like that can mean a lot.
Any the subject is boring me so i'm done here and it doesn't really have much to do with the stadium as the thread title suggests!
Usually do.
|
|
Thu Sep 28, 2017 9:17 am
|
Joined: Tue May 03, 2005 10:47 am
Posts: 6446
Location: WF6,a small town in Wakefield
|
wrencat1873 wrote:
Think of it more as a contribution to the success of the club, rather than working out how much you can save.
I think the club actually deserve everyone who has an interest in Trinity to purchase a "membership.
I understand where you're coming from here and I've had that attitude in the past, but that was when I was working continental shifts and had money coming out of my lugs, unfortunately circumstances prevail. When you have bags of money you can be flippant and shrug your shoulders and see it as a "contribution" to the club, when money gets tighter as my circumstances have changed, it makes it more difficult to justify the outgoing. Our season has now finished, my focus is getting the money together to buy all my family Xmas presents, to fork out at this time of year £260 is a problem.
It's obvious that season tickets have to come out at this time of year and yes the club need the money, but I always find it slightly offensive that people tell me to just see it as a contribution. Out of interest how many home games have we played at 3pm on a Sunday, that makes a big difference to people's thinking.
Ps, I will be buying a season pass this year hopefully, but I've had to get the money together over a few months.
|
Twitter...@GINGERWILDCAT
|
Thu Sep 28, 2017 9:50 am
|
acko
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Thu Jun 15, 2006 1:55 pm
Posts: 1883
Location: HORBURY/Lupset lad
|
chissitt wrote:
What constitutes a hard core Trin fan?
ME with my porn tash and flare's and hair dryer in my back pocket going to all home n away games. But you deff need the porn tash.
Anywhere let's hope Yorkcourt pull they fingers out and do a sensible head of terms agreement that suits everybody.
Up The Trin
|
We are TRINITY's barmy army.
SWFC the owls are coming for you
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: acko, altofts wildcat, coco the fullback, desmond decker, Dreadnaught, eastardsley, Eastern Wildcat, got there, JINJER, KevW60349, lampyboy, lifelongfan, little wayne69, Mr Bliss, NEwildcat, PHe, poplar cats alive, REDWHITEANDBLUE, RWB, Sandal Cat, The Devil's Advocate, vastman, wakeyrule, Willzay, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo and 305 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wakefield Trinity
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,639,002
|2,369
|76,252
|4,491
|SET
|