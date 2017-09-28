WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Stadium saga solution by Wednesday?

Board index Super League - Super 8s Wakefield Trinity Stadium saga solution by Wednesday?

Post a reply
Re: Stadium saga solution by Wednesday?
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 7:50 am
Sacred Cow Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Oct 27, 2004 7:07 pm
Posts: 1503
acko wrote:
But wasn't that offer for Hudds fans who have had a season ticket for the last so many years that's why they got it so cheap so did every Hudds fan get the chance to get it at that price,My hudds friends hopefully will enlighten me more.
But as a hard core Trin fan the season ticket offer is a bargain FOR me.




Up The Trin

Yep. What deal did the Wakey fans get that had held a ticket for the last so many years? I actually think that existing ST holders of any sport that renew quickly should get a discount/bonus, even it's just a tenner or a shop voucher etc, as a thank you for their loyalty. Have always thought that and always will, little gestures like that can mean a lot.

Any the subject is boring me so i'm done here and it doesn't really have much to do with the stadium as the thread title suggests!
Re: Stadium saga solution by Wednesday?
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 7:58 am
lampyboy Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Jan 06, 2012 1:56 pm
Posts: 1282
I have not had a season ticket for about 7/8 seasons I never used to miss a game home or away, working away makes it difficult . Also when you consider just how many games are changed for sky or to give an extra rest day it makes attending most games a lottery. I attend when I can
To sell sts to the public in general will be almost impossible, I would suggest a more active marketing n a match by match basis to entice your more casual supporter through the gates.
Re: Stadium saga solution by Wednesday?
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 8:22 am
Eastern Wildcat Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1703
One thing that could be done, to get round the re scheduling of games, and also those fans, who aren't in one way or another able to commit to a full annual membership, would be the mini package that I mentioned on here a while ago.

Other clubs do it, and quite successfully.

You could do it in blocke of say 3 or 5. If it is sold to someone, who just doesn't want to commit to all games, say a newcomer, or a fan starting to come back, once the block has expired, may well invest in another during the season.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: acko, altofts wildcat, bellycouldtackle, borocat, brettoncat, dull nickname, Eastern Wildcat, Fordy, got there, Jizzer, Joe Banjo, Khlav Kalash, King Street Cat, lampyboy, Lupsetbull, Mr Bliss, PopTart, RWB, sandcat20, Scarlet Pimpernell, Two Points, WakiLeaks, Willzay, wrencat1873, Yosemite Sam and 263 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,638,9132,17976,2524,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  TODAY : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Sat 30th Sep : 14:30
8s
TOULOUSE
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sat 30th Sep : 15:00
8s
LEIGH
v
CATALANS
TV
  
  Sun 1st Oct : 10:15
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sun 1st Oct : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
WHITEHAVEN  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM