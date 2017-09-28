acko wrote: But wasn't that offer for Hudds fans who have had a season ticket for the last so many years that's why they got it so cheap so did every Hudds fan get the chance to get it at that price,My hudds friends hopefully will enlighten me more.

But as a hard core Trin fan the season ticket offer is a bargain FOR me.









Up The Trin

Yep. What deal did the Wakey fans get that had held a ticket for the last so many years? I actually think that existing ST holders of any sport that renew quickly should get a discount/bonus, even it's just a tenner or a shop voucher etc, as a thank you for their loyalty. Have always thought that and always will, little gestures like that can mean a lot.Any the subject is boring me so i'm done here and it doesn't really have much to do with the stadium as the thread title suggests!